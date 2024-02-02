"Holger Rune's barber better serve time for this", "Would default him for that" - Dane sporting new hairstyle at Open Sud de France 2024 amuses fans

Holger Rune sporting a mohawk-inspired hairstyle at the Open Sud de France 2024 amused some tennis fans online.

Top seed Rune commenced his campaign in Montpellier with a win against Pablo Llamas Ruiz. He defeated the Spaniard 7-5, 6-2 in one hour and 26 minutes to move into the quarterfinals. This win also marked the Dane's 100th tour-level victory, and he is now 100-64 in tour-level matches with 14 of those wins coming against Top 10 opponents.

During the match, fans noticed Rune's striking new hairstyle — a mohawk-inspired cut. Although fans were not particularly fond of his choice, they found themselves thoroughly amused by the bold haircut. They took to social media to express their opinion on the same.

One fan jokingly stated that the hairstyle was so atrocious that the hairdresser responsible should be held accountable and serve time for their questionable skills.

"His barber better serve time for this," a fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Another fan expressed that they have defaulted Rune solely because of his haircut.

"I would default him just for that hair," the fan posted.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Holger Rune: "Happy to be back, playing some good tennis"

Holger Rune at the 2024 Australian Open

Following his win over Pablo Llamas Ruiz in the second round at the 2024 Open Sud de France, Holger Rune expressed that the conditions in Montpellier posed a slight challenge for him. However, the Dane also emphasized his delight in returning to the court and playing 'good tennis.'

"It's never easy. He's more used to the conditions than me. I think he played three matches coming through the qualies, so obviously [he had] great rhythm and he played free. It was a battle, especially in the first set with some tight moments. But I'm just happy to be back here in Montpellier and playing some good tennis", Holger Rune said, via ATPTour.com.

Rune stated that despite the numerous challenges he encountered, he knew he had to persevere and push through to win the match.

"You've got to get through and do whatever it takes if it's pretty or not. It's about getting it done, so I'm happy with the way I had my mindset today," he added.

Rune will next face Michael Mmoh in the quarterfinals in France. Speaking about the upcoming encounter, the former World No. 4 stated that Mmoh is a 'great athlete' and that he will be doing everything he can to beat the American.

"He's a great athlete, he's capable of running for a lot of balls and has big power, so now it's just about preparing, getting ready for tomorrow and doing everything I can to win," Rune said.