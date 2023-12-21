Holger Rune’s coach Boris Becker welcomes Roger Federer’s ex-coach Severin Luthi to Dane's team

Holger Rune's current coach Boris Becker has expressed his excitement at the latest addition of Roger Federer’s long-time coach Severin Luthi to the Dane’s coaching team.

Rune parted ways with Serena Williams' former coach Patrick Mouratoglou after losing in the first round of the 2023 US Open. The Dane then hired Becker as his new mentor in October.

Becker, who won six Grand Slam titles and coached Novak Djokovic to six Majors, has been instrumental in improving Rune’s game. Under the German's guidance, Rune won six of his last 10 matches. He also qualified for the ATP Finals in Turin, where he reached the third round robin.

The 20-year-old then added Federer's former coach Severin Luthi, who coached the Swiss from 2007 to 2022, to the team. Federer won half of his 20 Grand Slam titles after the start of the 2007 season. He also won Olympic gold and silver medals and the 2014 Davis Cup under Luthi's guidance.

Becker took to Instagram on Thursday, December 21, to express his excitement about the new joinee.

"I feel very excited and honored that Seve has joined our team @holgerrune! Tennis is maybe an individual sport, but it always takes a team effort to succeed," Becker wrote.

Luthi then commented under Becker’s post and thanked him for his warm welcome,

"Thank you, Boris! It is a great pleasure and honor for me!"

Severin Luthi on Instagram

"Boris Becker is bringing in a lot of mentality and a few technical things" - Holger Rune

Holger Rune and Boris Becker at the 2023 ATP Finals

In a recent appearance on Jimmy Connors' podcast, Holger Rune provided a glimpse into his connection with his new coach, Boris Becker.

The young Dane emphasized that Becker played a crucial role in influencing both his mindset and technical skills.

"I think he is very exciting. I think he is bringing a lot of mentality and a few technical things. But more mentality like how you can handle the big moments better and how to save your energy in the matches, to do things mentally better," Rune said on Advantage Connors podcast.

Rune added that the German coach was working in conjunction with the Danish fitness coach and analyst to address the weaknesses in his game.

"He is a very good man, he already made a plan with my fitness coach and my analyst and what we needed to improve, and he’s extremely involved already. We had this test period during the tournaments," he said.

Holger Rune capped off a successful year, finishing at No. 8 in the world rankings with a 44-24 win-loss record. He reached the quarterfinals and beyond in 10 tournaments, including the final in Monte-Carlo and Rome and a title run in Munich.