Endearing, adorable, and inspiring messages from family and friends marked Holger Rune's birthday as the young tennis sensation ceased to be a teenager from Satuday (April 29).

Alma Rune chose to describe her brother as "funny and fearless" while mother Aneke chose to compose an elaborate write-up on social media on the day her son turned 20.

The Dane's incredible comeback win over Alexander Bublik in the opening round of the 2023 Mutua Madrid Masters on Friday set the stage for a memorable celebration.

"This little one turns 20 today. The purest heart, the biggest dreams, grounded , down to earth, loving, hard working, ambitious, you are full of magic @holgerrune, love you always and forever," Aneke Rune wrote on Instagram.

Aneke Rune, who is often seen watching her son's incredible on-court exploits, posted two images of the Dane - an adorable childhood photograph followed by another of Holger Rune in a jubilant mood on the red dirt.

Renowned coach Patrick Mouratoglou, who has been tracking his former ward's progress closely, revealed that the best is yet to come for Rune following a remarkable journey.

"What a journey @anekerune ! And the best is yet to come!"

Instagram story

Sister Alma's message reflected on how the World No. 7 inspired the family while also calling on him to "continue to shine."

"HBD to my most precious, happy, caring, funny and fearless Holger Rune. Continue to shine your light bright, it inspires all so much," she wrote.

Interestingly, Carlos Alcaraz, another teen sensation in the tennis world, will also celebrate his 20th birthday less than a week from now even as both men look to advance further in Madrid.

Holger Rune put to the test much like Carlos Alcaraz in Madrid

Rune in action at the 2023 Mutua Madrid Open

While Carlos Alcaraz manufactured an unbelievable comeback win during the course of his Madrid opener, Holger Rune had to stave off a determined challenge from Alexander Bublik before winning a 6-1, 4-6, 7-6(11-9) thriller against the Russian-born Kazakh.

Down 2-3 in the second set after losing the first 2-6, Alcaraz saved five break points before going on to draw level at 6-4 against Emil Ruusuvuori. Unlike Rune, who was pushed to the brink in the final set, the Spaniard came into his own as the encounter progressed with an emphatic 6-2 victory in the final set.

Rune, who lost to Andrey Rublev in the final of the Monte-Carlo Masters a couple of weeks ago, took the first set easily before going down in the second as Bublik used his strong serve to his advantage.

Relevant Tennis @RelevantTennis



Holger Rune defeats Sascha Bublik in Madrid at his 5th match point, after saving one as well, and moves to R3.



6-1 4-6 7-6 in 2h05'. WHAT A THRILLER!Holger Rune defeats Sascha Bublik in Madrid at his 5th match point, after saving one as well, and moves to R3.6-1 4-6 7-6 in 2h05'. WHAT A THRILLER! 😱💥Holger Rune defeats Sascha Bublik in Madrid at his 5th match point, after saving one as well, and moves to R3.6-1 4-6 7-6 in 2h05'. https://t.co/gjZmGBCQcx

The youngster did, however, manage to direct a booming second serve of his own well beyond his opponent's reach to wrap up the humdinger which could have gone either way in the crucial tie-break.

Holger Rune will face Alexander Davidovich Fokina in the second round in Madrid while Carlos Alcaraz faces Grigor Dimitrov on Sunday.

Poll : 0 votes