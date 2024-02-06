Holger Rune's mother Aneke steps down as his press manager; Dane joins Emma Raducanu, Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek & other stars at IMG

Holger Rune recently joined other tennis players such as Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz at American sports management company IMG. His mother Aneke Rune, has also stepped down as his press manager.

The International Management Group manages athletes, media companies and fashion celebrities. Over the years, they have represented tennis players worldwide and currently, they manage tennis stars such as WTA No. 1 Iga Swiatek, ATP No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz, 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu, three-time Major champion Andy Murray, Jack Draper and many others.

On Tuesday, IMG made a post featuring an image of the Dane, welcoming him "to the family" on their official Instagram account.

Following the announcement, Holger Rune's mother, Aneke, also made it known to the public that she would no longer be the 20-year-old's press manager. She acknowledged the increasing attention around Rune and expressed appreciation for it. However, due to other projects, she said she has decided to delegate the media duties to IMG.

"It's no secret that there's increasing attention around Holger, and we love that, but there are so many other things I need to attend to, and I have several projects that require my focus. Therefore, I have assessed and decided that it's best to delegate the communication of information so that you (journalists) don't feel overlooked," Aneke Rune said while speaking to TV 2 sports.

"I feel confident entrusting the task to IMG, ensuring they will provide the necessary information about Holger in the future, and then I'll have a bit more time to handle the other things I'm involved in,” she added.

"I truly appreciated this journey together" - Boris Becker steps down as Holger Rune's coach

On Tuesday, former World No. 1 and Holger Rune's coach, Boris Becker, announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he would be stepping down as the Dane's head coach. Becker started coaching Rune in October 2023 and had been his coach in six tournaments since then.

The six-time Grand Slam champion announced his decision to resign as Rune's head coach on Tuesday (February 6).

Becker said they started with the goal of reaching the 2023 ATP Finals, but as they progressed, he realized that he wouldn't be able to spare enough time for Holger Rune.

"I would like to inform you that I will step down as the head coach of Holger Rune with immediate effect. We started this partnership with the initial goal to reach the ATP Finals end of last year but moving forward I realized that in order for this to be successful, I would need to be available for Holger much more than I can,” Becker said.

“Due to professional and private responsibilities, I can’t give Holger what he needs now. I wish him only the very best and I’m always going to be his n.1 fan. I truly appreciated this journey together,” he added.

Since the 2024 season began, Holger Rune has reached the final of the Brisbane International where he was beaten by Grigor Dimitrov. He also reached the Australian Open second round and the semifinal of the Open Sud de France.