Holger Rune's sister Alma expresses pride as emotional Dane thanks family for support after Indian Wells final loss

Holger Rune turned emotional while addressing his family during his Indian Wells runner-up speech. The Dane's sister reacted to it and expressed pride in him for going this far.

Rune took on Jack Draper in the final at Indian Wells on Sunday, March 16. This was the Dane's fourth Masters 1000 final while it was his opponent's first. However, Draper was in cruise control throughout the match facing no real threat from Rune and eventually, the Brit won 6-2, 6-2.

Rune now holds an unwanted streak of three losses in the Masters 1000 finals. The Dane turned teary-eyed as he thanked his family during his post-final speech on the podium at Indian Wells.

"I also want to say thanks to my family back home. They mean everything to me," Holger Rune said.

Tennis TV shared a Reel of the moment on Instagram and Rune's sister Alma shared it on her Story, writing:

"So much to be proud of"

Alma Rune's Instagram Story (Image: Instagram @alma.rune)

In 2022, Rune won his first Masters 1000 title in Paris against Novak Djokovic in his first final. However, since then, he has faced defeats against Andrey Rublev in Monte-Carlo, Daniil Medvedev in Italy, and Draper in Indian Wells.

"Today was very clear that I didn't play well enough" - Holger Rune assesses his Indian Wells final loss to Jack Draper

Holger Rune at the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

During his post-final press conference, Holger Rune admitted he did not play well enough on the night against Jack Draper.

"Yeah, a lot to take out, a lot to learn from, for sure. Yeah, it's been good two weeks. I have been playing good matches, very good tactical matches. You know, I think today was very clear that I didn't play well enough," Rune said.

However, he looked on the positive side and was happy with how his week went.

"Yeah, that's it. Some things to work on next days before Miami. That's always good feeling to feel like you can do stuff better and still I reached the finals. So still a good week. Obviously disappointed today, but yeah, that's how it is," he added.

Moving to the Miami Open, Rune, now ranked World No. 12 will earn a bye in the first round in the second phase of the "Sunshine Double." Last year, sixth seed Rune was thrashed 1-6, 1-6 in the second round by Fabian Marozsan.

