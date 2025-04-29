Holger Rune's sister Alma shares adorable snap from their childhood with heartfelt message to celebrate Dane's birthday

Holger Rune's elder sister, Alma, recently took to her social media handle to wish the Dane a 22nd birthday on Tuesday (April 29). Along with her sweet message, she also put up a childhood photo of them hanging out at a beach.

Rune has enjoyed return to form this year, winning 16 of his 26 matches on the ATP Tour thus far and breaking into the men's top 10 again for the first time since last April. The highlights of the World No. 9's season included winning the title at the Barcelona Open and finishing runner-up at the Indian Wells Masters.

On Tuesday, Holger Rune — one of men's tennis' biggest young prospects — celebrated his 22nd birthday. To mark the occasion, his elder sister Alma Rune took to her Instagram stories to post a throwback picture of the two at a beach where the 26-year-old was towering over her younger brother.

For those unaware, Alma Rune also competed on the juniors' tennis circuit for a short period of time in her early years. But while Holger Rune eventually went on to improve massively and became a pro later on, his elder sister called it quits sometime around 2014. Since then, she has primarily worked as a model and has over 60,000 followers on Instagram.

Holger Rune suffers injury break at Madrid Open 2025 following Barcelona triumph

Holger Rune was forced to retire in his second-round match at Madrid Open 2025 | Image Soure: Getty

Holger Rune, meanwhile, played the best tennis of his 2025 season at the 2025 Barcelona Open earlier this month, beating World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets in the final. However, the 22-year-old couldn't follow up on his ATP 500 triumph the following week at the Madrid Open due to injury.

Having received a first-round Bye, the former World No. 4 was trailing Italy's Flavio Cobolli 2-6 in their second-round clash when he threw in the towel due to discomfort in his right knee. Following his retirement, the Dane took to his social media handle to speak in brief about his recent setback.

"Unfortunately I had a little twist in my knee during warm up today , and I felt it during the match. I think it was the best solution to stop even though I was looking very much forward to continue my positive ride in Spain," he wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

The 26-year-old is next scheduled to play at the Italian Open, where he finished runner-up to Daniil Medvedev in 2023. He will be eager to do well at the Masters-level event in Rome, as it is the last big tournament in the lead up to the French Open in late May.

