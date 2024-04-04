Holger Rune's sister Alma wishes their father Andres Nodskov on his birthday

Holger Rune's elder sister, Alma, recently wished their father, Andres Nodskov, a happy birthday.

Holger Rune's father, Anders Nodskov, is the CEO and founder of YachtZap, a boat rental service in his native country.

On Thursday, April 4, Rune's sister, Alma, shared an picture of the two siblings with their father to wish the latter on his birthday. The picture was one of them as children, with a young Holger Rune in the arms of his father. Hours later, the World No. 7 also shared the image on his Instagram story.

Holger Rune's Instagram story

The World No. 7 has featured in seven tournaments so far in 2024, with 13 wins out of 20 matches. His only final so far came at the Brisbane International, where he was beaten by Grigor Dimitrov. Rune also reached the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, while making it to the semifinals of the Abierto Mexicano Telcel in Acapulco.

The Dane most recently competed at the Miami Open, where he suffered a disappointing 6-1, 6-1 defeat at the hands of Fabian Marozsan in the second round.

Holger Rune will next compete at the Monte-Carlo Masters

Rune at the 2024 Australian Open

Holger Rune will start his European clay-court season at the Monte-Carlo Masters.

The Dane reached the final of the Masters 1000 event last year. He started by defeating Dominic Thiem and Matteo Berrettini in the second and third rounds respectively.

In the quarterfinals, Rune defeated Daniil Medvedev before edging out Jannik Sinner 1-6, 7-5, 7-5 in the semifinals to reach the final. Here, he faced the final and won the opening set before the Russian bounced back to beat him 5-7, 6-2, 7-5. Before his run to the final, Rune suffered first and second-round exits in Monte-Carlo in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

In preparation for the 2024 edition of the Monte-Carlo Masters, Rune was recently seen practising with World No. 1 Novak Djokovic. The Dane shared pictures from the previous occasions when the two had practiced ahead of the tournament.

“We keep the traditions. Opening practice at @rolexmontecarlomasters with @djokernole. Happy Easter. Who is the most flexible?” Rune captioned his post on Instagram.

The Dane will be entering this season's clay-court swing after some impressive performances in 2023 which saw him reach the finals of two Masters 1000 events in Monte-Carlo and Rome. He also successfully defended his title at the BMW Championships in Munich while reaching a second successive quarterfinal at the French Open.

Poll : Will Holger Rune have an impressive clay season in2024? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion