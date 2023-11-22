Holger Rune sends birthday wishes to coach Boris Becker

Holger Rune wished his coach Boris Becker a happy birthday on Wednesday, November 22. Becker turned 56 this year.

Rune and Becker ventured into a new player-coach relationship earlier in October. The change in coaching transpired after the Dane parted ways with Patrick Mourtagolou following his first-round exit at the 2023 US Open.

Rune has recorded a decent run on the tour since then, reaching the semifinals of the Swiss Indoors Basel and the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters. He has posted a 6-4 win-loss record under Becker's guidance.

Taking to social media on Wednesday, Rune shared a picture of him with his coach to mark the special occasion.

"Happy Birthday @borisbeckerofficial," Rune's Instagram story read.

Following the duo's reasonable start, Becker recently announced an extension in their partnership for the upcoming season. He expressed hopes of bringing the best out of Rune, both on and off the court.

"I am very excited to continue my partnership with @holgerrune2003 in 2024. We are building a team around Holger to bring out the best version of himself, on and off the court," Becker wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Holger Rune credits coach Boris Becker for saving him from "negative spiral"

Holger Rune in action at the 2023 ATP Finals

Holger Rune credited his coach Boris Becker for saving him from a "negative spiral". In a recent interview with Sportklub, the Dane opened up about going through a rough period on tour and how his coach lent him a helping hand.

"It is never easy to reverse a negative spiral like the one I went through in the past months. Boris helped me a lot in this. I literally came back from the abyss, from a period in which I was constantly losing matches in the first round," Rune stated.

Rune also mentioned how he would have lost to Novak Djokovic in straight sets at the Paris Masters if it hadn't been for his "great game" under the German coach.

"If I had played against him [Novak Djokovic] a few weeks ago, I would have lost in two sets. And this is how I played a great game in which I showed that I am close to the maximum. That shows how far I've come," the World No. 8 added.

Holger Rune put up a valiant fight against Djokovic in the quarterfinals at Bercy. However, he ended up losing 5-7, 7-6(3), 4-6.

The Dane most recently played at the 2023 ATP Finals. He failed to reach the semifinals of the year-end tournament after losing against Jannik Sinner in his final group-stage match.