Former Australian tennis player Todd Woodbridge believes that Holger Rune is tennis' new antagonist, and has compared him with Nick Kyrgios and Lleyton Hewitt.

Rune made a name for himself in the junior ranks, where he was ranked the World No. 1 before making an impressive jump to the professional level. In 2021, he played more than 100 matches at all levels and even took a set off Novak Djokovic at the US Open.

The Danish player made his maiden Major quarterfinal appearance at the French Open and won his first Masters title in Paris last year. He reached the Monte-Carlo finals last month, and has won a total of four titles since last April. These results have have propelled him into the top 10 of the ATP rankings.

Woodbridge, a 16-time doubles Grand Slam winner, has put Rune in the same bracket as Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. He told the Australian Open website:

“Holger Rune should be added to this list [of the best young players right now]. It’s like he’s saying: ‘Hold on just a minute, I am in this equation, and you need to start talking about me.’”

Woodbridge then equated Ruud with Kyrgios and Hewitt, saying:

“I see him as the game’s new antagonist; I think he’s bringing really big energy to matches that are providing another story within tournaments. He’s an in-your-face player who is working his tail off.

“In essence, he’s taken over the role of Nick Kyrgios in this generation but he has this competitiveness and win-at-all-costs attitude, which is what Lleyton Hewitt had so much of.”

"Currently I don’t see weaknesses" - Todd Woodbridge on Holger Rune

Holger Rune is currently ranked World No. 7.

Holger Rune has an all-court game and can hit hard from the baseline. He has a big serve, is adept at changing the pace of the match and is also known for his tireless running on the court.

1996 Olympic goal medalist Todd Woodbridge has stated that he has been impressed with Holger Rune's physical development and work ethic. He said:

“I’ve been incredibly impressed watching his physical development; the building of the legs and the body to be robust, to be able to absorb everything.

“Talent requires ticking many boxes. One of the key ones for me is, yes, he’s a street-fighter with a will to win, but he has this work ethic which is making a huge difference and will be part of the reason he’s going to continue being successful.”

He added:

“Currently I don’t see weaknesses; I only see opportunities to continue to make that better. What I love about him is that he’s not scared to win; he’s right in there and wants those victories. I’ve watched a lot of his practice clips and how he’s working on the power and movement. It’s really solid.”

Rune was last seen in action at the Madrid Open, where he made a third-round exit following a 7-6 (1), 5-7, 7-6 (5) defeat to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

