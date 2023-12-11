Holger Rune tops Most Googled Person chart in Denmark for 2023

2023 has been quite a tumultuous year for Holger Rune as he experienced a blend of breakthroughs and setbacks. Recently, the Dane celebrated yet another breakthrough to cap off 2023, although this one was off the court.

Danish tabloid B.T. posted a list of the most Googled people in 2023 in Denmark and Rune topped the list beating the likes of Taylor Swift and Matthew Perry. Rune shared this feat on his Instagram story:

Holger Rune's Instagram story

The World No. 8 has had a roller coaster of a year. Rune had multiple early round and late-stage exits on the tour in 2023, while also emerging victorious at the Munich Open. He had a tremendous clay season where he made it to the finals of the Monte-Carlo Masters and Rome Masters, where he lost to Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev respectively.

At Grand Slams, the Dane bowed out to Andrey Rublev in the fourth round at the Australian Open. Rune made it to the quarter-finals at Wimbledon, where he lost to the eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz. He had a similarly impressive run at Roland Garros, making it to the quarter-finals. Rune entered the US Open as the fourth seed but was knocked out in the first round by Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena.

Despite having a poor North American hard court swing, there was a silver lining for Holger Rune. The Dane became the World No. 4 in 2023, the highest rank achieved by a male Danish player in ATP history.

The remainder of the season was not great for the World No.8 as he couldn't win another title. Rune exited the Shanghai Masters in the first round against Brandon Nakashima and was eliminated by Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals of the Paris Masters.

Rune made his Nitto ATP Finals debut in 2023 where he lost his group stage matches against Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic and received a walkover against Stefanos Tsitsipas. Rune was eliminated in the group stage at the year-end event capping off a topsy-turvy 2023 season.

Holger Rune to continue his association with tennis legend Boris Becker in 2024

Holger Rune with Boris Becker

Following his surprise first round exit at the US Open, Rune and coach Patrick Mouratoglou parted ways. The Dane reunited with his former coach Lars Christensen.

Holger Rune subsequently hired tennis legend Boris Becker as his coach in October 2023 for the remainder of the season. The Dane did get some momentum after bringing on Becker as he reached the semi-finals of the Swiss Indoors and the quarter-finals of the Paris Masters.

Becker has a tremendous coaching resume, having previously coached Novak Djokovic from 2013-2016 and helping the Serb win 6 of his 24 Grand Slam titles.

Rune will be continuing his association with Becker heading into the 2024 season, as confirmed by the Dane in an interaction with Becker on X (formerly Twitter).

"Forza, vamos, allez, kom jetzt," Rune wrote.

