Holger Rune’s growing presence due to the ability to have a successful young career has impressed former tennis player and analyst Mark Petchey. He also likes how Rune deals with public and media pressure with remarkable aplomb.

On Sunday, May 14, Holger Rune progressed to the fourth round of the 2023 Italian Open with a victory over home favorite Fabio Fognini. With the Italian veteran as his opponent, Rune naturally had to deal with the boos from the Roman crowd. The Dane, however, maintained his composure and fed off of the crowd’s energy to earn a straight sets 6-4, 6-2 victory over Fognini.

After the match, Rune sat down for a conversation with Tennis Channel’s Prakash Amritraj. The World No. 7 stated that he is comfortable in dealing with antagonistic atmospheres and looks forward to them.

“It’s great energy. Obviously, crazy atmosphere today. It’s part of the game. It’s fun. It makes it more fun to play like this than without any crowd. It brings tennis to another level, I would say,” Rune said.

Rune, who has had to deal with intense public and media scrutiny for his frequent impassioned outbursts on courts, was lauded by tennis analyst and commentator Mark Petchey for his worldly handling of difficult situations.

The former player also opined that Holger Rune will play a key role in attracting fans in the coming years.

“Love this guy. Growing up in the spotlight is never easy but he is very much going to be a reason why fans tune into watch this sport. Can’t ask for more than that from player,” Petchey said on social media.

Mark Petchey @_markpetchey @TennisChannel @holgerrune2003 @PrakashAmritraj Love this guy. Growing up in the spotlight is never easy but he is very much going to be a reason why fans tune into watch this sport. Can’t ask for more than that from player @TennisChannel @holgerrune2003 @PrakashAmritraj Love this guy. Growing up in the spotlight is never easy but he is very much going to be a reason why fans tune into watch this sport. Can’t ask for more than that from player

Petchey further recalled former ATP chairman and CEO Etienne De Villiers having a similar opinion on Andy Murray.

“Remember Etienne De Villiers waking up to Andy in Oz in 2006 and just said ‘Hi - never change’ That was it. He knew what sport and entertainment looked like and he saw it in Andy straight away. Holger gives me the same vibes,” Petchey added.

Mark Petchey @_markpetchey @pandsreid @TennisChannel @holgerrune2003

Andy in Oz in 2006 and just said “Hi - never change” That was it. He knew what sport and entertainment looked like and he saw it in Andy straight away. Holger gives me the same vibes @PrakashAmritraj Remember Etienne De Villiers waking up toAndy in Oz in 2006 and just said “Hi - never change” That was it. He knew what sport and entertainment looked like and he saw it in Andy straight away. Holger gives me the same vibes @pandsreid @TennisChannel @holgerrune2003 @PrakashAmritraj Remember Etienne De Villiers waking up toAndy in Oz in 2006 and just said “Hi - never change” That was it. He knew what sport and entertainment looked like and he saw it in Andy straight away. Holger gives me the same vibes

"I don't necessarily need all the players to push me" - Holger Rune on budding rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner

Holger Rune and Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 Paris Masters

Holger Rune isn’t concerned about the comparisons with his next-gen Spanish and Italian counterparts Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, respectively. The trio is touted as the ‘next Big-3,’ and Alcaraz and Sinner have admitted to pushing each other to become better players.

Holger Rune, meanwhile, has maintained that his inner drive is enough for him to reach greater heights.

“It’s exciting, for sure. It could be fun if this was the next Big-3 of the future, but we’ll see. Future will show,” Rune said in the same conversation with Amritraj, adding, “I just try to focus on myself I don’t necessarily need all the players to push me. I can push myself.”

Rune, who lifted his maiden Masters 1000 title at the 2022 Paris Masters against Novak Djokovic, is hoping to earn a favorable result at the Italian Open as well, with a vision of winning a Grand Slam later this year.

The Dane will now square off against Alexei Popyrin for a spot in the quarterfinals of the ongoing event in Rome.

Poll : 0 votes