"Holy sh… that’s so good" - Katie McCabe leaves Victoria Azarenka stunned with Ireland's historic FIFA Women's World Cup goal

Katie McCabe's goal for Ireland at the FIFA Women's World Cup has left Victoria Azarenka stunned.

Ireland faced Olympic champions Canada at the Rectangular Stadium in Perth on Wednesday, July 27. Just four minutes into the match, McCabe put her country in the lead with a stunning goal from a corner kick.

The skipper curled the ball into the far corner from the right side to stun the Canadians and send Ireland and their fans into animated celebrations. The goal was also a historic one as it was Ireland’s maiden goal at the Women’s World Cup.

Men in Blazers @MenInBlazers ☄️ Incredible view of Katie McCabe scoring directly off a corner kick for Ireland's historic 1st World Cup goal. Next level bend & placement. Despite tough loss to Canada, will be a moment to revisit for years to come.

Azarenka, who is an avid soccer fan, took to social media to express her shock and admiration for the goal.

"Holy sh… that’s so good," she tweeted.

Canada recovered from McCabe's incredible goal to seal a come-from-behind 2-1 win. That result, combined with their 1-0 loss to Australia, saw Ireland bow out of the tournament from the group stage.

McCabe later stated that the goal was bittersweet as the defeat ended their World Cup campaign early.

"It's bittersweet to score. But it's the result that matters at tournaments. I'm heartbroken for the girls because I think we deserved more," she said. (via Sky Sports)

Victoria Azarenka takes delight in watching Lionel Messi make his full debut for Inter Miami

Victoria Azarenka at the 2023 Australian Open.

Besides keeping track of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, Victoria Azarenka was also present in person to watch Lionel Messi in action.

Messi moved to the USA this year, joining MLS team Inter Miami CF on a two-year contract. He made his debut on July 21 when he came off the bench to score a freekick in the dying minutes to help his team defeat Cruz Azul 2-1 in the Leagues Cup. On Tuesday, July 25, Messi made his first start for the club when he captain the side against Atlanta United.

Azarenka was among the many celebrities who were present at the DRV PNK Stadium to watch the Argentine FIFA World Cup winner in action. She took to social media to share a funny picture of herself in the stands, with Messi playing in the background.

"My selfie with Messi. My face. Anywhere closer than that I would probably/most likely cry," she tweeted.

victoria azarenka

My face



My selfie with Messi. My face anywhere closer than that I would probably/most likely cry

Messi had a fruitful outing, scoring twice and assisting once to help Inter Miami to an emphatic 4-0 win.