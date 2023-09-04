"Honestly I don't believe it 100%" - Jelena Ostapenko reiterates her stance on electronic line calling after beating Iga Swiatek in US Open 4R

World No. 21 Jelena Ostapenko has once again voiced her negative opinion of the electronic line calling machines at the 2023 US Open.

Ostapenko is through to the quarterfinals in New York for the first time in her career. She secured a sensational 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 comeback win over the defending champion Iga Swiatek in the fourth round on Sunday.

Famous for her blunt honesty and a knack for stirring controversy, the 26-year-old once again stood by her view on the electronic line-calling system. She said that she doesn't place 100% trust in the machines but also admitted that sometimes her outbursts result from sheer frustration.

"Honestly I don't believe in it 100%," Ostapenko said in her post-match interview. "I mean sometimes of course you get frustrated, but you just have to stay with the calls and nothing is gonna change and you just have to play the next point. But sometimes I get really frustrated because I really want to win."

Ostapenko is through to her second Grand Slam quarterfinal this season, having also reached the last eight at the Australian Open. Her win-loss record for the year stands at an impressive 32-16, including a title-winning run at the Birmingham Classic in June.

It's been six years since the Lativian won her first Grand Slam title at the 2017 French Open. Post that, her best result at a Major was a semifinal run at Wimbledon in 2018.

Ostapenko is now just three wins away from getting her hands on the iconic US Open trophy. And with the defending champion Swiatek out of the way, she will fancy her chances to go the distance.

Jelena Ostapenko to square off against Coco Gauff in US Open 2023 QF

US Open Tennis: Jelena Ostapenko

Jelena Ostapenko and Coco Gauff will battle it out for a place in the semifinals of the 2023 US Open on Tuesday.

While Ostapenko outplayed the top seed Iga Swiatek, Gauff secured a hard-fought 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 win over Caroline Wozniacki.

The head-to-head between Ostapenko and Gauff is currently tied at 1-1. The Latvian won their most recent encounter at the 2023 Australian Open, overpowering Gauff in straight sets, 7-5, 6-3.

Gauff is high in confidence at the moment, having won in Washington and Cincinnati in the build-up to the US Open. She will also enjoy the support of the home crowd.

The winner will take on Karolina Muchova or Sorana Cirstea in the last four.