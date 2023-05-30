Mirra Andreeva, a Russian teenager, began her Grand Slam career with a straight-sets victory over Alison Riske-Amritraj of the USA on Tuesday (May 30) at the 2023 French Open in Paris. The 16-year-old is the youngest player in the women's singles draw this year. The World No. 143 had to advance through the qualifying round to compete in the main draw. She defeated Riske-Amritraj 6-2, 6-1 in just 56 minutes in the first round.

In a post-match press conference, Mirra Andreeva discussed her Madrid Open match against Aryna Sabalenka and admitted that the Belarusian outperformed her and won the match convincingly.

The Russian felt overwhelmed by Sabalenka's fast-paced play, which left her little time to strategize. She also acknowledged that she could have tried to vary her rhythm more, but overall, she considered it a good match for her.

"Honestly, she kicked my a**. I'm sorry, but she really did. At that time I didn't really have time to think between the points and during the points because she was playing really fast. So maybe I could just maybe change rhythm more, but it was a good match for me," Andreeva said.

Mirra Andreeva considered her defeat a good lesson that helped her reach her current level before expressing the possibility of seeking revenge if she were to face the World No. 2 again at Roland-Garros.

"It was a good experience even though I won just four games, but I guess it was a good lesson if I'm here now. Maybe if I will play her, then I can take revenge. Who knows? So we will see," she added.

"It feels amazing for me, I'm really excited that I managed to win this match" - Mirra Andreeva

Mirra Andreeva in action at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Eight.

Mirra Andreeva expressed her elation and excitement after winning her first-round match against Alison Riske-Amritraj in the clay court Major, particularly because she had successfully navigated the qualifying rounds.

She conveyed her happiness and anticipation for the next round, showcasing her enthusiasm and positive mindset.

"Of course, it feels amazing for me. I'm really excited that I managed to win this match after passing quallies draw. So, of course, I'm really happy, and I'm looking forward to playing next round," she said.

Mirra Andreeva currently plays without specific goals and prefers to focus on enjoying the game. While she mentioned the possibility of participating in the US Open, she remains open to whatever unfolds in the future.

"Honestly, now I don't have any goals. I just play. But now the first goal maybe it's to be in a major of US Open, but we will see if I can do that. For now I guess that's it. I will just play, and we will see what will happen," she concluded.

