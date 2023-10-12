Hong Kong Open 2023 Results Today: Leylah Fernandez fights past Mirra Andreeva, Beatriz Haddad Maia eliminated | Day 4

Second round matches came to an end on Day 4 of the 2023 Hong Kong Open.

There were a couple of upsets, starting with Sara Sorribes Tormo ousting fourth seed Wang Xinyu. The biggest casualty of the day was second seed Beatriz Haddad Maia, who lost to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Leylah Fernandez fought back to beat teen star Mirra Andreeva. Veteran Elise Mertens and 2022 French Open semifinalist Martina Trevisan were among the other winners of the day.

Here's a recap of the action that took place on Day 4 of the Hong Kong Open:

Leylah Fernandez seals her place in the quarterfinals with a win over Mirra Andreeva

Andreeva has been the rising star of the WTA this year. Fernandez had that distinction a couple of years ago with a runner-up finish at the 2021 US Open. However, she hasn't been the same since her injury last year.

Andreeva took the opening set of their second round bout, but Fernandez responded by decisively claiming the second set. The Canadian raced to a 5-1 lead in the decider, but got broken to love while trying to close out the match.

Fernandez then got another opportunity to serve out the proceedings and got the job done this time to register a 3-6, 6-1, 6-3 victory. She'll next face another teenager, Linda Fruhvirtova, for a place in the last four.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova sends second seed Beatriz Haddad Maia packing

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova at the 2023 Hong Kong Open.

Former French Open finalist Pavlyuchenkova got the better of Haddad Maia to make the last eight of the Hong Kong Open with a score of 7-5, 1-6, 6-1. The Russian has now reached her fourth quarterfinal of the season and recorded her third win over a top 20 player in the process.

The first set was a close affair, which eventually went Pavlyuchenkova's way. Haddad Maia got back on track with a convincing performance in the second set. The momentum swung back in the Russian's favor after that as she closed out the contest with ease.

Pavlyuchenkova will take on Katerina Siniakova in the next round. The Czech earned a three-set win over Kamila Rakhimova in the previous round to reach this stage.

Linda Fruhvirtova triumphs in the all-teenage battle against Alina Korneeva

Two of WTA's future stars faced off in the second round of the Hong Kong Open. Korneeva made her WTA debut at this tournament, coming all the way through the qualifying rounds.

Fruhvirtova, who's older than Korneeva by a couple years, showed the Russian youngster the grind of the WTA tour isn't that easy. The former won their second round encounter 6-3, 7-5.

Fruhvirtova led by a break in the second set, but relinquished her advantage. Korneeva served to force a tie-break towards the end of the set, but the Czech teen nabbed a break to get over the finish line.

Hong Kong Open 2023: Day 4 results at a glance

Women's singles

(3) Elise Mertens def. (Q) Sofya Lansere: 6-3, 7-6 (5)

(6) Martina Trevisan def. Magdalena Frech: 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova def. (2) Beatriz Haddad Maia: 7-5, 1-6, 6-1

Sara Sorribes Tormo def. (4) Wang Xinyu: 6-4, 4-6, 6-1

Leylah Fernandez def. Mirra Andreeva: 3-6, 6-1, 6-3

Linda Fruhvirtova def. Alina Korneeva: 6-3, 7-5

Women's doubles

Julia Wachaczyk/Conny Perrin def. Dasha Ivanova/Daria Lodikova: 6-4, 6-3

Ekaterina Yashina/Hsieh Yu-chieh def. Priscilla Hon/Yang Ya-yi: 7-6 (17), 6-4