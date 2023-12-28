Hong Kong Open 2024: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown, ranking points & more

The 2024 Hong Kong Open will mark the ATP Tour's return to the region for the first time since 2002. It will be held from January 1-7, 2024.

World No. 5 Andrey Rublev headlines the field as the top seed, followed by his compatriot Karen Khachanov. While all eyes are on Rafael Nadal in Australia, who's making his comeback after a year, there's another player in the same boat as him.

2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic spent almost the entirety of 2023 injured and is now gearing up for a return to the sport. While most of the top players have assembled Down Under, there's a rather competitive field in Hong Kong as well.

On that note, here's a look at the necessary details regarding the tournament:

What is the Hong Kong Open?

The tournament dates back to 1973, when the very first edition was held. It was a regular fixture on the men's circuit until 1987, following which it wasn't held for the next two years.

The tournament found itself back on the tennis calendar in 1990 and maintained its spot until 2002. It was discontinued the following year and was replaced by the Thailand Open. Now, it's a part of the ATP Tour once again after an absence of more than two decades.

Andre Agassi, Pete Sampras and Jimmy Connors are some of the former champions here. It is currently classified as an ATP 250 event and features a 28-player draw.

Venue

The 2024 Hong Kong Open will be held at the Victoria Park Tennis Stadium in Hong Kong, China.

Players

Frances Tiafoe is the third seed at the 2024 Hong Kong Open.

Andrey Rublev is the only top 10 player in action at the Hong Kong Open, and is the top seed. After having another successful season, in which he won his maiden Masters title, he'll be eyeing a positive start to the year.

Karen Khachanov is seeded second. An injury disrupted his momentum in 2023, but he managed to win his first title in five years upon his comeback. Frances Tiafoe is next up as the third seed. The American captured a couple of titles in the past season.

Francisco Cerundolo rounds out the top four seeds. Lorenzo Musetti, Arthur Fils, Jan-Lennard Struff and Laslo Djere are some of the other big names in the fray.

Schedule

The first round will begin on Monday, January 1 and will conclude the next day. The second round will go on for the next couple of days after that. The quarterfinals and the semifinals will take place on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

The singles and doubles finals will be contested on Sunday, January 7.

Prize Money and Ranking Points

The total prize money for the 2024 Hong Kong Open is $730,000, while a maximum of 250 points can be gained. Here's a breakdown of the ranking points:

Round Ranking Points (Singles) Ranking Points (Doubles) Champion 250 250 Runner-up 165 150 Semifinalist 100 90 Quarterfinalist 50 45 Second Round 25 20 First Round 0 0

Where to watch

Viewers in the USA, UK and Canada can watch the Hong Kong Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Viewers in the region can catch up on the proceedings on Sky UK.

Canada: Fans in the country can watch the matches on TSN.