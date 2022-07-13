"Hooray for heroic stances for medical freedom by Novak Djokovic, boo for the unscientific policy of banning visitors to the US" - Senator criticizes the US government

The biggest news in the tennis world is once again Novak Djokovic's unvaccinated status, which could force him to miss his second Grand Slam event of the year — the 2022 US Open.

A few days before the Wimbledon Championships commenced, the US Government issued new rules and regulations for foreign travelers as far as the coronavirus is concerned. Although a few restrictions were lifted, there was no relief for unvaccinated people who wanted to enter the country.

According to the new set of rules, travelers will not have to produce negative test results but will compulsarily be required to show proof of vaccination. Unless there's a change in the guidelines, the only hope for the 35-year-old Serbian is to get a special exemption. However, tournament organizers have made it clear that they will not ask the government for exemptions for unvaccinated players.

Rand Paul, a US senator from Kentucky, recently took to social media to support Djokovic and call out the Joe Biden government for its policy with regard to unvaccinated foreign travelers.

"Hooray for heroic stances for medical freedom by Wimbledon champ Novak Djokovic. Boo for unscientific policy of banning visitors to the US who already have natural immunity," Paul tweeted.

"At the moment, I can't go to the United States. I'm hoping for positive news, but there's not a lot of time. I'd like to play the US Open but if it doesn't happen, it's not the end of the world, nor the first Grand Slam I have to withdraw from. It's important for me to stay healthy, physically and mentally, so I can still play for a long time and the chances to do so will certainly come," Djokovic said.

Recently crowned Wimbledon champion Djokovic has once again set the record straight that he will not take the jab, even if it costs him more titles.

"At the moment, I can't go to the United States. I'm hoping for positive news, but there's not a lot of time. I'd like to play the US Open but if it doesn't happen, it's not the end of the world, nor the first Grand Slam I have to withdraw from. It's important for me to stay healthy, physically and mentally, so I can still play for a long time and the chances to do so will certainly come," Djokovic said.

Novak Djokovic stands second in the Grand Slam race

Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic after the Wimbledon final

Novak Djokovic defeated Nick Kyrgios in the 2022 Wimbledon final to clinch his seventh Wimbledon title. The final score read 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3) in the Serb's favor as he finished the match in three hours and a minute. Djokovic equalled William Renshaw and Pete Sampras' record and is one grass-court Major title behind Roger Federer, who has the most Wimbledon trophies among the men.

Truly the GOAT era In the last 18 years, 63 out of 75 men's singles Grand Slams have been won by Djokovic, Nadal and Federer.Truly the GOAT era In the last 18 years, 63 out of 75 men's singles Grand Slams have been won by Djokovic, Nadal and Federer.Truly the GOAT era 🐐 https://t.co/EmVwqN7ETF

It was also the World No. 7's 21st Grand Slam title, taking him ahead of Federer for the first time in his career. Only Rafael Nadal, with 22, has more Majors than Djokovic. Nadal broke a three-way tie in January to win his 21st title and followed it up with a record-extending 14th win in Paris.

