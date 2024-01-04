Tennis fans were annoyed to see Rafael Nadal receive a time violation for arriving on the court four seconds late from a toilet break during his tie against Jason Kubler at Brisbane International 2024.

Nadal downed Kubler on Thursday, January 4, to book his place in the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 event in Brisbane. He raced to a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Kubler without breaking a sweat at the Pat Rafter Arena to register a second win on his comeback after nearly a year.

The Spaniard, however, faced a small hiccup during the one-hour-24-minute-long contest on Thursday. After winning the opening set, he went off the court for a toilet break for five minutes. However, he failed in a race against the clock by four seconds in returning to the court and was consequently awarded a warning by the chair umpire.

The official's decision has invited mixed reactions from the tennis buffs on X (formerly Twitter). One user was reminded of Novak Djokovic taking long breaks during matches.

"Meanwhile Djokovic will do a full colonic cleanse to change match momentum if he is losing," the user wrote.

Another user hinted at Djokovic, writing:

"Very funny. Imagine if it was a certain Serb."

A third fan chimed in:

"4 seconds wow. Hope they afford Djokovic the same privilege."

Rafael Nadal: "The important thing is the surgery on the psoas-iliac and the hip, that's not bothering me at all"

2024 Brisbane International: Day 1

During the post-match press conference on Thursday, Rafael Nadal admitted to feeling fatigued after his comeback debut in Brisbane.

"The positive thing is, first, the two matches haven't been super long matches. Of course, I had some feelings after the first match. I mean, have been a year without playing with the tension of a real match, so I felt a little bit some muscles tired here and there," he said.

The 37-year-old sustained a hip injury in January 2023 at the Australian Open and underwent arthroscopic surgery. He further touched on his injury, saying:

"In general terms, I felt good. The important thing is the surgery on the psoas-iliac and the hip, that's not bothering me at all. That's something that is super important for me."

Nadal is scheduled to take Jordan Thompson in the Brisbane International quarterfinals on Friday, January 5. He has already defeated Thompson twice in their two duels thus far.

