"Hope she has an amazing 2023, Iga Swiatek needs to be challenged" - Tennis fans react to Caroline Garcia's incredible WTA Finals triumph

Caroline Garcia has taken the tennis world by storm by winning the WTA Finals in Fort Worth to register the biggest title of her career thus far.

Garcia defeated Aryna Sabalenka 7-6(4), 6-4 in the championship round after the Belarusian stunned World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the semifinals.

Fans have taken to social media to congratulate the Frenchwoman on her incredible feat, which will ensure she becomes the new World No. 4.

Unsurprisingly, the big win also propelled social media users to share thoughts on whether Iga Swiatek could be challenged for the top slot next season.

"Garcia had such early promise. I’m glad she got it together and I hope she has an amazing 2023. Swiatek needs to be challenged," one fan said.

Garcia had such early promise. I'm glad she got it together and I hope she has an amazing 2023. Swiatek needs to be challenged

"Good for her. 29 and hits her peak. Iga is just special. But everything else is up for grabs," another fan wrote.

Good for her. 29 and hits her peak. Iga is just special. But everything else is up for grabs.

Fans also highlighted the fact that Garcia won the title after parting ways with coach Bertrand Perret on the eve of the WTA Finals.

"I wonder what’s going through the mind of her ex coach, the one who left her just before the Wta Finals," another user stated.

I wonder what's going through the mind of her ex coach, the one who left her just before the Wta Finals

Here are a few more fan reactions:

wta @WTA Bad Homburg

Warsaw

Cincinnati

Fort Worth



An incredible six months for



Bad Homburg
Warsaw
Cincinnati
Fort Worth

An incredible six months for

What a great win.Such a brilliant serving display.A joy to watch & so well deserved!!

Congrats Caro ! Proud to be French! Such an amazing last few months!!! Sky is the limit!!

Caroline Garcia's incredible second half of 2022 season

Caroline Garcia at the 2022 WTA Finals.

After having fallen out of the top 70 last year, Caroline Garcia has bounced back with some incredible performances in the second half of this season. She defeated Bianca Andreescu to win the Bad Homburg Open in June.

The 29-year-old then defeated Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals of the Poland Open en route to the title in Warsaw. Garcia's victory over Swiatek ended the Pole's 18-match winning streak on clay.

Victories over Maria Sakkari and Jessica Pegula, both top10 players, enabled the 2017 French Open quarterfinalist to conquer the Cincinnati Open. She then overcame Coco Gauff in the US Open quarterfinals before going down to Ons Jabeur in the semifinals.

At Fort Worth, Caroline Garcia lost to Iga Swiatek in the group stage but played some of her best tennis to prevail over Coco Gauff and Daria Kasatkina, before accounting for Maria Sakkari in the semifinals.

wta @WTA



completes her dream week with a 7-6(4), 6-4 victory over Sabalenka.



completes her dream week with a 7-6(4), 6-4 victory over Sabalenka.

Since mid-June, Garcia has won 35 matches, losing just nine, and has won four titles along the way.

The two-time doubles Grand Slam champion also became the first Frenchwoman since Amelie Mauresmo reigned supreme at the year-end tournament in 2005.

