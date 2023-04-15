Emma Raducanu's absence loomed large as Great Britain find themselves trailing 0-2 against France in their Billie Jean King Cup qualifier tie despite valiant efforts from Katie Boulter and Harriet Dart on the first day of proceedings.

Speaking of the team composition from the sidelines, non-playing captain Anne Keothavong said Emma Raducanu had not made herself available for the latest round of the Billie Jean King Cup tie.

Elaborating, Koethavong said she knew that Raducanu wanted to be a part of the team, but could not because of "bad timing." The former Britain No. 1 further expressed hope for Raducanu being available for future ties.

"[Emma Raducanu] didn't make herself available for selection on this occasion but I really hope she does for future ties," Anne Keothavong said.

"We hope she makes herself available for future ties. I know she wants to be part of this team. It was just on this occasion, it wasn't right timing for her," she added.

Addressing the current team, Keothavong remarked that it was a "huge honor" and "privilege" to represent the country, adding that the current lot did a great job in Glasgow last time and were looking for a repeat.

"But bringing it back to this team, it's a huge honour and privilege to represent your country," Anne Keothavong said. "And these players did a great job in Glasgow. I'm sure they'll do a great job this week and I'm really proud of each and every one of them and I really hope the focus can be on them for this tie."

How Great Britain fared against France at the Billie Jean King Cup in Emma Raducanu's absence

Emma Raducanu at the Czech Republic vs Great Britain Billie Jean King Cup play-off tie.

Katie Boulter and Harriet Dart led Great Britain's challenge at the Billie Jean King Cup in Emma Raducanu's absence. The duo went down fighting against Caroline Garcia and Alize Cornet respectively on the opening day.

Boutler's loss in particular hit the Brits hard, given that the 26-year-old came within touching distance of staging a huge upset by taking out top 10 opponent Caroline Garcia.

Bouyed by a packed home crowd at Coventry Building Society Arena, Boulter opened a one-set lead against the Frenchwoman, only to go down fighting in three sets 7-4(2), 6-7(4), 6-7(2).

Dart, who emerged as the big hero against Spain at the last Billie Jean King Cup tie, also put up a strong fight against the seasoned Alize Cornet. The Frenchwoman's experience, however, saw her prevail 7-6(6), 7-6(3). The reverse singles will be played on Saturday.

