"Hope your holidays are happier than when James met Santa" - Caroline Wozniacki shares her 14-month-old son's tearful moment in Christmas snaps

Caroline Wozniacki recently shared an adorable picture of her 14-month-old son James' tearful encounter with Santa Claus in Christmas snaps.

Wozniacki, who recently made a comeback to tennis after retiring in 2020, is the mother of two children: daughter Olivia, who was born in June 2021, and son James, who was born in October 2022. She is married to former NBA star David Lee.

The Dane posted two pictures on Instagram on Monday, December 25. In the first picture, she can be seen posing with her husband and kids in front of a decorated Christmas tree. In the second picture, James can be seen crying hysterically while sitting on Santa’s lap, while Olivia smiles sitting next to him.

"Merry Christmas and happy holidays from our family to yours! Hope your holidays are happier than when James met Santa 😂 (see second photo)," Wozniacki wrote.

The Dane, who won the 2018 Australian Open, retired from tennis at the age of 29, citing her desire to start a family and focus on other passions.

The 33-year-old made her comeback at the Canadian Open in August 2023, where she reached the second round, eventually losing to reigning Wimbledon Champion Marketa Vondrousova in straight sets.

Subsequently, Caroline Wozniacki participated in the Cincinnati Open, where she faced an early exit in straight sets by Varvara Gracheva. Her 2023 season concluded after she lost in the fourth round of the US Open to the eventual Champion Coco Gauff, with a scoreline of 3-6, 6-3, 1-6.

"My passion is still there, I'm still young enough to give tennis one last chance" - Caroline Wozniacki

Caroline Wozniacki at the 2023 US Open

Caroline Wozniacki feels that she is not too old to try again, as she still loves the game. She is slated to participate in the 2024 ASB Classic in Auckland, before heading to Melbourne for Australian Open.

On the recent AO podcast, Wozniacki expressed her gratitude for getting a wildcard and another shot at the Melbourne Major, which she thinks is a "very special" tournament for her.

The Dane also said that she has more to offer to tennis and is happy to have the chance to prolong her career a bit more.

"It's really amazing that I have another chance to compete in Australia. When I retired in 2020, I really thought that would be my last tournament, my last match. There was a reason why I decided to retire in Australia: because it is very special for me", Caroline Wozniacki said, as quoted by Punto de Break.

"I feel like I have a lot of support there and it was where I won my first Grand Slam. But three years later, I realized that I still have something to contribute to the sport, my passion is still there and I feel like I'm still young enough to give [tennis] one last chance," she added.

As of now, Caroline Wozniacki stands at No. 249 in the world rankings. Throughout the current season, she participated in seven matches and secured a win-loss record of 4-3.