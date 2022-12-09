Alexander Zverev recently returned to action at the Diriyah Tennis Cup, six months after suffering an ankle injury at the French Open. While talking about his long absence, the German said he hopes to emulate the miraculous comebacks of Roger Federer in 2017 and Rafael Nadal in 2022.

Federer and Nadal both suffered lengthy injury layoffs, but they marked their return to action in style by winning the Australian Open in 2017 (Federer) and 2022 (Nadal).

Ahead of his first game at the Diriyah Tennis Cup, Zverev spoke to Eurosport and was asked about his goals. He replied that his main goal was to just have fun, as it isn't possible to be at one's best just after returning from an injury.

Alexander Zverev gave the examples of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in 2017 and 2022 when they won their Australian Open after returning from long absences. The 25-year-old hopes to have a similar impact at the Happy Slam in 2023.

"I don't have any. I just want to have fun. That's the first goal. For me it's still a process. I still have to come back 100 percent. It's not like you're healthy after an injury and you play the same as before. That doesn't work. They always say that if Rafa or Roger come back, they're back to 100 per cent. But that's not entirely true either. Rafa came back last year and I think he lost to everybody at the Abu Dhabi exhibition. Then he came back at the Australian Open, won the tournament and played the best tennis of his life," Zverev said.

"It was no different with Roger back then at the Hopman Cup. He lost to me and isn't that good against other players played. He found his form at the Australian Open. I hope it will be a similar process for me, but of course I will not play my best tennis right away. I will probably also be in Dubai at the Exhibition not playing my best tennis. I hope it gets better every day and will be there at the Australian Open like I want it to be," he added.

Alexander Zverev loses in the quarterfinals of the Diriyah Tennis Cup

Alexander Zverev in action at the Diriyah Tennis Cup

Alexander Zverev won his first match at the Diriyah Tennis Cup against Dominic Thiem, marking his comeback with a win. However, his journey at the exhibition tournament came to an end in the quarterfinals, losing 6-4, 6-0 to Daniil Medvedev. The Russian will meet Stan Wawrinka in the semifinals.

Stefanos Tsitsipas will face Cameron Norrie while American Taylor Fritz will be up against Hubert Hurkacz in the remaining quarterfinals.

