"Hope they now realize the injury is genuine" - Nick Kyrgios' manager after Aussie pulls out of Adelaide International 2

Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the Adelaide International 2, citing concerns about his ankle injury, which also forced him to sit out of the United Cup. His manager, Daniel Horsfall, believes this proves that his client's injury is serious and that fans should stop questioning the 27-year-old's decision.

Kyrgios faced a lot of flak from home fans for pulling out of the Australian team for the United Cup, with some opining that he was preserving himself for the Australian Open.

But the Wimbledon runner-up was advised by his physiotherapist Will Maher to sit out of the Adelaide-based event in order to give his ankle more time to heal.

While speaking to The Age, Horsfall stressed that Kyrgios' team is working round the clock to make sure he is ready for the year's opening Slam.

“We are very excited and working every day to make sure we’re ready for the Australian Open,” Horsfall said.

The Aussie's manager expressed hope for fans to stop questioning Kyrgios' injury in light of the latter's latest withdrawal.

“A lot of people were upset after he pulled out of the United Cup, but I hope they now realize the injury is genuine. I wish more people would ask questions before putting in their two cents," he added.

“The event is clearly disappointed in this decision, but health is always the priority" - Adelaide International tournament director on Nick Kyrgios' withdrawal

Nick Kyrgios in action at the World Tennis League

Adelaide International tournament director Alistair MacDonald expressed his disappointment at Nick Kyrgios' withdrawal from his tournament. However, he asserted that players should put their health above everything else.

“The event is clearly disappointed in this decision, as would be the fans who support him, but injury happens and health is always the priority,” Adelaide International tournament director Alistair MacDonald said.

He also wished the Citi Open champion well for the Australian Open.

“The Adelaide International wishes Nick Kyrgios the best of luck and a quick recovery, understanding the importance of the Australian Open preparation," he added.

There are fears that the 2022 Australian Open doubles champion could be short on match practice at the year's opening Grand Slam even if he recovers from his ankle injury on time. But help is on hand for the Aussie as he has been offered a couple of match practice opportunities.

Kooyong Classic tournament director Peter Johnston has approached the Aussie to participate in an exhibition match next week, while Novak Djokovic has also offered to hit a few balls with Nick Kyrgios.

