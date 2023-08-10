Gael Monfils recently discussed the different sports he wants his daughter Skai to explore. He also opened up about playing mixed doubles with his wife Elina Svitolina.

Monfils defeated fourth-seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-3 in one hour and 25 minutes in the second round at the 2023 Canadian Open on Wednesday. This was the Frenchman's 350th tour-level win on hardcourts. It also marked his first victory against a top 5 opponent since his triumph over former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev in Indian Wells last year.

During the post-match press conference, Gael Monfils discussed how he wants his daughter Skai to pursue any sport she desires. However, he personally doesn't want her to pick tennis.

Nonetheless, Monfils emphasized that if Skai decides to pick up a tennis racket, he will fully support her decision, as it will ultimately be her own wish.

"To be honest, she will do whatever she wants. But deep inside, you know, I hope she pick up something else than the tennis racket: golf, soccer, basketball. But if she wants to play tennis, she play tennis. But inside, I wish she could try another sport, to be honest. But whatever she wants," Monfils said.

The 36-year-old was also asked if he wanted to play mixed doubles with his wife Elina Svitolina. He stated that he saw no reason why they shouldn't join forces and compete together.

However, Gael Monfils acknowledged that, at present, juggling both singles and doubles matches would not be feasible for him. He also expressed his intention to focus on doubles towards the end of his career and play with Svitolina.

"And why not? You know, why not to play once a mixed double? Why not? But the thing is, you know, it's tough for me to play single and doubles, you know. But I feel like when it will be the end, I will try to double up. And hopefully, it's not next year (smiling)," Monfils said.

Gael Monfils opens up on wanting to spend more time with daughter Skai at home

Gael Monfils

Following his win against Christopher Eubanks in the first round of the Canadian Open, Gael Monfils revealed that his team, including Elina Svitolina, wants him to continue playing. However, the Frenchman expressed his desire to spend more quality time at home with his daughter Skai.

Monfils acknowledged his 20-year career in professional tennis and expressed his desire to gradually decrease his commitments, with the aim of prioritizing quality time with Skai.

"You know, and I feel like my team, my wife, everybody want me to keep playing. But to be honest, you know, when I spend time, you know, at home with my daughter, you know, this is it. To be honest, this is it. It's been 20 years I'm doing that, so this is it for me," Gael Monfils said.

Gael Monfils also said that Svitolina's young age will enable her to compete for many more years. However, the 36-year-old affirmed his own passion for the game, which serves as his driving force to practice diligently.

"My wife is still young. She can compete for many years. So that's why, you know, I told her it's way different where I'm at now. I love the game, so that drive me to motivate me to practice and then go away. But to be honest, home is great too. Home is great too," Monfils added.