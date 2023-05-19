Acknowledging Rafael Nadal's supremacy on clay and at Roland Garros, Daniil Medvedev has expressed disappointment at the Spaniard will miss his favorite tournament this year due to an injury.

During his second-round loss against Mackenzie McDonald at the 2023 Australian Open, Nadal suffered a hip injury. Although he was expected to return in March, the Mallorcan failed to recover and withdrew from some of his most successful tournaments in the clay-court swing.

On Thursday, May 18, Nadal announced his withdrawal from the upcoming French Open. This will be the first time since 2004 that the 36-year-old will not participate in the Paris Major, a tournament that he has won a record 14 times.

Speaking at a press conference at the Italian Open, Medvedev stated that it was unfortunate for the "unreal" icon to miss Roland Garros due to injury.

"I think it's bad news because you never want to see anyone injured, withdrawing, especially someone like Rafa. Rafa on clay, in general, but especially in Roland Garros is just unreal," he said.

Medvedev also stated that he was glad that the 22-time Grand Slam champion was planning to make a comeback and compete again, saying that the tennis world wanted to see one of the greatest players ever in action for a few more years.

"In a way, I'm happy to hear that he's going to try to come back. I heard he said he doesn't know when he's going to come back on the practice court, but he wants to come back at least next year. I think we all want to see him back on court playing. That's the most important. I just wish that we going to see him for a couple more years till he decides to stop," the Russian added.

Medvedev beat Yannick Hanfmann in straight sets in the quarterfinals and will face Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinals in Rome on Saturday, May 20.

Rafael Nadal maintains that players are not bigger than tournaments

2022 French Open

When Novak Djokovic was deported from Australia in 2022, Rafael Nadal remarked that no player was bigger than any of the tournaments. He reiterated his view on while announcing his withdrawal from the 2023 French Open.

"My speech [is not] going to change now [from] a couple of years ago when Novak didn't play in Australia. Tournaments stay forever. Players play and leave, so Roland Garros will be always Roland Garros with or without me," Nadal said.

"The tournament is going to keep being the best event in the world of clay and there is going to be one Roland Garros champion. It's not going to be me, [there is] going to be another one and that's life," he added.

Nadal has a 112-3 win-loss record at Roland Garros with a win percentage of 97% and has been taken to five sets only thrice.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here

Poll : 0 votes