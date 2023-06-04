Former players Gilles Simon and Pam Shriver slammed Marie Bouzkova and Sara Sorribes Tormo for calling for the disqualification of their opponents during their third round women's doubles match at the 2023 French Open.

Marie Bouzkova and Sara Sorribes Tormo progressed to the fourth round after their opponents, Miyu Kato and Aldila Sutjiadi, were defaulted because Kato accidentally hit a ball girl on the head.

Kato and Sutjiadi initially received a warning for the incident, but Bouzkova and Sorribes Tormo weren't happy with the decision, immediately calling for a default.

"She (Kato) didn't do it on purpose, she (the ball girl) didn't get injured," chair umpire Alexandre Juge replied.

Bouzkova and Sorribes Tormo kept pressing Juge and said that the ball girl was crying. The supervisor was eventually called to the court and Kato and Sutjiadi were disqualified, which prompted a strong reaction from the tennis world on social media.

Gaspar Ribeiro Lança @gasparlanca Miyu Kato & Aldila Sutjiadi just got defaulted as Kato hit a ball girl accidentally at 6-7(1), 3-1.



Ball girl is okay but got scared & started crying. Kato went to check on her & apologize but nothing could be done — supervisor called, default confirmed.

Miyu Kato & Aldila Sutjiadi just got defaulted as Kato hit a ball girl accidentally at 6-7(1), 3-1.Ball girl is okay but got scared & started crying. Kato went to check on her & apologize but nothing could be done — supervisor called, default confirmed. https://t.co/1mLA951AOc

Former World No. 6 Gilles Simon reacted furiously on Twitter.

"When you claim the disqualification of the opposing team when you haven't even seen the ball sent. I dare to hope that they will have a little trouble falling asleep anyway. As for the decision itself... arbitration in all that is most stupid," Simon wrote.

Bouzkova, interestingly enough, was the winner of the WTA Sportsmanship Award in 2020, which caught the eye of the former World No. 3 Pam Shriver.

"Here is a list of recent WTA Sportsmanship award winners. Will today’s events make 2020 the only time Bouzkova wins award?" Shriver wrote on Twitter.

Pam Shriver @PHShriver Here is list of recent WTA Sportsmanship award winners. Will today’s events make 2020 the only time Bouzkova wins award? Here is list of recent WTA Sportsmanship award winners. Will today’s events make 2020 the only time Bouzkova wins award? https://t.co/Wp8BbAvESu

Gilles Simon on Rafael Nadal: "But you still have to be able to physically go play, run. If you can't do it, it's a career stoppage"

Rafael Nadal and Gilles Simon at the BNP Paribas Open

Gilles Simon recently talked about when Rafael Nadal will be back on the court. Nadal underwent arthroscopic surgery to check his left psoas muscle on Friday, June 2. He stated that he is expected to be out of action for the next five months, which means he is unlikely to compete on tour again this year.

"There really isn't a strategy. The strategy is his body. The second he can play, he plays. It's not him who decides, and Nadal arrives at the end, as Federer did before," Simon told L'Equipe.

Nadal believes that 2024 will probably be the last year of his career. Gilles Simon thinks it's not him who will decide that, but his body instead.

"He will try, train, and the advantage he has is that he knows that even at 70%, he can win Roland. But you still have to be able to physically go play, run. If you can't do it, it's a career stoppage and that's how it is," Simon added.

Poll : 0 votes