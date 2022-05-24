"Hopefully ATP and Wimbledon can sit together and negotiate a better future for both sides" - Rafael Nadal on no rankings points at 2022 Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal refused to take sides in the ATP-Wimbledon imbroglio following his first-round win over Jordan Thompson at the 2022 French Open on Monday.

The 35-year-old opened his campaign for a record-extending 14th title at the claycourt Major with a 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 win over the Australian. In the process, he improved to 18-0 in first-round matches at the tournament.

Meanwhile, the ATP and WTA stripped ranking points from Wimbledon due to the tournament's decision to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing at this year's Championships. Wimbledon's decision, announced in April, came due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, while the ATP and WTA's retaliatory move came a few days before the French Open began.

ATP removes ranking points from BREAKING:ATP removes ranking points from #Wimbledon this year because of their ban of Russian and Belarusian players. BREAKING: ATP removes ranking points from #Wimbledon this year because of their ban of Russian and Belarusian players. https://t.co/7WLmIt2jWM

Asked about his position on the same during his press conference, Rafael Nadal said that both parties had good reasons for their decisions. The Spaniard added that he hoped that ATP and Wimbledon would find common ground that would be beneficial to both parties.

"In my personal opinion, have good reasons to make the decisions that they make today. Hopefully ATP and Wimbledon can be together and sit together and negotiate a better future for both sides,"

Nadal elaborated further, stating that 'every single player' having a different opinion makes it challenging to achieve common goals. The Spaniard added that this is in stark contrast to tournaments, where other members follow the decision of the board.

"The problem with the players' side is always the same. From the tournament side, there is always a person and a board, a person or a board who make decisions. And the rest of the people running the event follow that position. In our tour, every single player have a different opinion, and that's why we never achieve the things that we could achieve if we will be together," Nadal said.

Nadal said that he would accept any decision made by the ATP board and that he wouldn't put the board in a tough position.

"Doesn't matter if everybody have a different opinion. At the end, in this world, is necessary, somebody who makes decisions. If I am agree or not agree with that, today doesn't matter. The board, the ATP board make a decision. We need to accept that decision. The rest of the things I will not be the player who comes here and who put my board in a tough position for decision that they make," he added.

"I respect and understand Wimbledon position; I understand and respect too that ATP is protecting their members" - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal

Speaking further on the issue, Rafael Nadal said that there isn't an entirely right or wrong party in this saga and that both parties are trying to protect their interests.

"At the end, I understand both sides. I respect and I understand Wimbledon position, without a doubt, but in the other hand, I understand and I respect too that the ATP is protecting their members. That's it. Is not that one is doing a negative thing and the other one is doing the good thing. Everyone half," Nadal said.

Wimbledon's decision to deny entry to Russian and Belarussian players came after guidelines from the British government. It has been criticised by the ATP and many top players, including Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

The ATP stated that Wimbledon could have allowed Russian and Belarussian players to compete under a neutral flag instead of setting a dangerous precedent by banning them.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon Statement regarding Russian and Belarusian individuals at The Championships 2022. Statement regarding Russian and Belarusian individuals at The Championships 2022.

It remains to be seen how the ATP-Wimbledon situation will evolve in the next few days leading up to the grasscourt Major next month.

