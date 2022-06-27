"Hopefully, the body holds up and if it does, there is no reason why I can't compete against most of the best players here" - Andy Murray on his chances at Wimbledon

As long as his body holds up, two-time winner Andy Murray backs himself to win a third title at Wimbledon in the coming days. At the very least, the Brit remains confident that he can go toe-to-toe against the best players in the world in the 2022 edition of the tournament and make life hard for them.

Speaking in a recent interview with Sky Sports, the former World No. 1 remarked that he was quite happy with his short but impactful grass season. After reaching the semifinals of the Surbiton Trophy on the ATP Challenger Tour, the 35-year-old reached the final at the Stuttgart Open with an unbelievable run.

Unseeded in the event, Murray defeated seventh seed Alexander Bublik, top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and the dangerous Nick Kyrgios before falling to second seed Matteo Berrettini in a tight three-setter. Unfortunately, the match took its toll on the three-time Grand Slam winner physically, forcing him to pull out of the Queen's Club Championships.

The Brit, therefore, will be coming into Wimbledon without as many matches as he would have wanted, but with a good string of results nonetheless. Murray thought the same, stating that his run at Stuttgart had cemented the fact that his game was in a "really good place" and that the work he had put in since coming back from injury had proven worthwhile.

"I've prepared really well for the grass season. I got unfortunate at Stuttgart with the injury and that's hampered things a little bit. But I think the way I was playing at Stuttgart showed that the work I've done has been really positive and that my game is in a really good place," Andy Murray said. "Hopefully, the body holds up and if it does, there is no reason why I can't compete against most of the best players here."

The former World No. 1 further added that the grass Major was the tournament he felt most comfortable participating in, made even sweeter by the incredible home support he garners in every match.

"I think this is the place where I feel really comfortable playing at. I like the conditions, the surface, obviously the support is brilliant as well," Murray said.

Andy Murray takes on James Duckworth in his opener at Wimbledon 2022

Andy Murray will kickstart his 2022 Wimbledon campaign against James Duckworth, an opponent he has never lost to on the ATP Tour till date. The Brit has a 2-0 lead in the head-to-head against Duckworth, winning both previous encounters on hardcourts.

After such a rough couple of years, it’s great to see him looking so good and in such good form.



A win against the Australian on Monday would pit the three-time Grand Slam champion against either 20th seed John Isner or qualifier Enzo Couacaud in the second round. A potential fourth-round encounter with fifth seed Carlos Alcaraz awaits the former World No. 1 in the days ahead.

