Andy Murray cherishing the opportunity to face Rafael Nadal at Mubadala Tennis Championships 2021

Former world No.1 Andy Murray feels it will be a golden 'opportunity' for him to face Rafael Nadal at the 2021 Mubadala Tennis Championships. Both players will face each other in the semi-finals of the competition.

Murray believes that 'it will be a lot of fun'. He sarcastically said that he hopes he and Nadal can put on a good show for the 'old guys.'

Andy Murray emerged victorious in his first match against Daniel Evans at the 2021 Mubadala Tennis Championships. Evans, who got a last-minute entry into the tournament after the withdrawal of Dominic Thiem, failed to leave a mark against the British star. He lost in straight sets with the final scoreline of the match reading 6-3, 6-2.

ESPN Tenis @ESPNtenis



Murray comenzó su camino en



@andy_murray ¡QUÉ ARRANQUE SIR ANDY! 🇬🇧✨Murray comenzó su camino en #AbuDabi con una sólida victoria por 6-3 y 6-2 ante Daniel Evans en una hora y 27 minutos. ¿Próximo rival? Rafael Nadal. 🔥🐂 ¡QUÉ ARRANQUE SIR ANDY! 🇬🇧✨Murray comenzó su camino en #AbuDabi con una sólida victoria por 6-3 y 6-2 ante Daniel Evans en una hora y 27 minutos. ¿Próximo rival? Rafael Nadal. 🔥🐂@andy_murray https://t.co/WIbGrqT5Nk

In his post-match interview, Murray revealed that he was not sure if he was ever going to get the opportunity to feature in big matches. He also recalled that he and Nadal have been a part of some of the greatest tennis matches.

Eurosport UK @Eurosport_UK



Andy Murray looks ahead to his meeting against old rival Rafael Nadal 🤩



#MWTC | @andy_murray "Hopefully we can put on a good performance for a couple of 𝗼𝗹𝗱 𝗴𝘂𝘆𝘀" 😂Andy Murray looks ahead to his meeting against old rival Rafael Nadal 🤩 "Hopefully we can put on a good performance for a couple of 𝗼𝗹𝗱 𝗴𝘂𝘆𝘀" 😂Andy Murray looks ahead to his meeting against old rival Rafael Nadal 🤩#MWTC | @andy_murray https://t.co/dyQzybwVoH

"I mean, I don't know, you know if I was going to get an opportunity to play matches like that again. Rafa is someone I had some great battles with at some of the biggest tournaments in the world. We played here a few times as well. Yeah, he has obviously had his injury troubles as well last year I saw," Murray said in the interview.

Murray related himself to Nadal and mentioned that just like him, Rafa has been battling with injuries lately as well. While Murray missed most of the 2020 tennis season due to a recurring hip injury, Nadal recently recovered from his foot injury.

Rafael Nadal with Andy Murray at a tennis event

Murray further added:

"Yeah, it will be great to get an opportunity to play against him again. It will be a lot of fun and hopefully, we can put on a good performance for a couple of old guys."

"I love watching Rafa"- Andy Murray on Rafael Nadal

During one of the training sessions ahead of his first match at the 2021 Mubadala Tennis Championships, Murray was asked about his favorite tennis player. Surprisingly, the British star took the name Rafael Nadal. Murray highlighted that he had always loved to watch the Spaniard play over the last years.

“For me probably, to watch, I love watching Rafa. Over the years, I loved watching Nadal," mentioned Murray.

Head-to-head, Murray and Nadal have crossed each other's paths on a total of 24 occasions. It is the Spaniard who leads the battle 17-7 right now. Interestingly, the two haven't faced each other on the court in the last five years.

Andy Murray with Rafael Nadal at the US Open 2016

While Rafael Nadal will begin as the favorite, Andy Murray can stun the Spanish player with his exceptional baseline gameplay. It will be intriguing to see who manages to reach the finals of the Mubadala Tennis Championships 2021.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also Read: Kylian Mbappe cites the longevity of Rafael Nadal & Roger Federer, says "it’s not for everyone to have such consistency"

Edited by Aditya Singh