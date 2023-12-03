“Hopefully a good run to get ready for clay season”: Andre Agassi's ex-coach on expectations for Rafael Nadal's comeback in Australia

Rafael Nadal's comeback announcement attracted a reaction from Andre Agassi's former coach, Brad Gilbert.

The Spaniard recently announced that he will return to action after being out for almost a year. He will compete at the Brisbane International starting on Jan. 1.

"Hello everyone. After a year away from competition, it's time to come back. It will be in Brisbane the first week of January. I'll see you there," Nadal said.

Brad Gilbert, who is currently coaching Coco Gauff, gave his thoughts on the 37-year-old's comeback. The former Top-5 player was asked by a fan what to expect from the King of Clay at the Brisbane International and the Australian Open.

“Hopefully a good run to get ready for clay season,” Gilbert responded.

Nadal will be competing at the Brisbane International for only the second time in his career. His previous appearance at the ATP 250 event came in 2017, where he reached the quarterfinals before losing to Milos Raonic.

Rafael Nadal won just one match during the 2023 season

Rafael Nadal at the 2023 Australian Open

Rafael Nadal played only four matches during the 2023 season and came out on top just once.

The Spaniard started his season at the United Cup, representing Spain, and his first match was against Cameron Norrie. He won the opening set 6-3, but the Brit bounced back and won the next two sets to register a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win.

Nadal was next up against Alex de Minaur and once again got off to a good start as he won the first set 6-3. However, the Aussie bounced back in the second set and won it 6-1 to force the match into a decider. He then won the last set 7-5 to win the clash for his country as they went on to win the tie 3-2.

Nadal then competed at the Australian Open as the top seed and faced Jack Draper in the first round. He beat the Brit 7-5, 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 to reach the second round, where his opponent was Mackenzie McDonald.

Nadal lost the match 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 to end a disappointing title defense at the Australian Open.

