"Hopefully she doesn't see this"- Serena Williams on why she isn't too fond of baking with her daughter Olympia

Serena Williams has said that she isn't too fond of baking with her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. as she spills things everywhere.
On "The Drew Barrymore Show", the 41-year-old discussed a number of things. When asked about her cheat day, Williams said that it involved her waking up late, resting and just watching a lot of TV.
"I don't know, I will try to wake up late but it's hard to wake up late when you have a kid, it's like nearly impossible. I literally just had to ignore Olympia this day because I was exhausted. I literally slept for like almost a day, it's crazy, Williams said.
She also said that she loved to bake and while she liked baking with her daughter, she disliked it at times. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion suggested that Olympia put things everywhere and it becomes a mess.
"I love to bake and I refuse to bake gluten-free. I do have a gluten allergy but I'm not celiac or anything. So, I absolutely love baking and I just draw the line, I do not bake gluten free and I will eat it. I just suffer for a few hours and I'm good, Serena said.
"I do, actually I do not. Hopefully she doesn't see this. I do and I really love it but like, she puts things everywhere. It's just like over and over and I'm just like, 'Okay'. It's frustrating inside but outside I try to keep a good face," she continued.
Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shared images of Olympia's pancake arts
Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shared a few images of Olympia making her own pancakes in the form of drawings.
Here are some of the images the Reddit co-founder shared:
Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.