"Hoping to play in 10 days" - Reilly Opelka shares comeback plan ahead of Charlottesville Pro Challenger

Reilly Opelka has expressed hopes of returning to tour at the upcoming Charlottesville Pro Challenger tournament. Opelka has not yet featured on the ATP tour this year due to persistent injuries.

The American was initially hampered by a hip injury which needed surgery. He later sustained an injury to his right wrist which further derailed hopes of a comeback.

Following an extended recovery spell, Opelka is finally set to make a return to the tour in Charlottesville. The former World No. 17 shared his comeback plans through social media on Wednesday, October 18.

"Hoping to play in Charlottesville in 10 days," Opelka wrote.

Via Reilly Opelka's Instagram stories

Reilly Opelka's last appearance came at the 2022 Citi Open, where he suffered a third-round defeat to eventual champion Nick Kyrgios. The American later dropped out of the rankings following the prolonged absence from the tour.

Opelka enjoyed a decent start to the 2022 season, winning titles at the ATP Houston and Dallas Open. However, his performance slowly declined as the season progressed.

Following the title run in Houston, Opelka suffered three losses in a row. He also recorded just three wins across the first three Grand Slams before withdrawing from the US Open.

"It'll all be fine, I just have to be patient" - Reilly Opelka about his recovery

Reilly Opelka at the 2022 Delray Beach Open

Reilly Opelka recently reflected on his physical issues and extended absence from the tour. The American acknowledged that he has to be patient during his recovery to make a strong comeback.

In an episode of the Craig Shapiro Tennis podcast, Opelka recalled the hip surgery and expressed hopes of returning to his best shape once the wrist heals.

"Once my wrist heals up, I'll hopefully be in the best shape of my life. I had a procedure (on the hip). I took a fall on the court and wiped out. It was very awkward...I'll make a full recovery, there's no big concern. They didn't have to open up the joint, it was just outside of it," Opelka stated.

The American remained optimistic about his return while emphasizing the importance of not rushing things.

"If you're looking at the brighter side of things, that's it. I'll make a full recovery, it'll all be fine. I just have to be patient. I want to make sure I'm ready and fit, that's more important to me," he explained.

Opelka will be hopeful of making a strong return at the Charlottesville Pro Challenger, where he was crowned the champion in 2016. The Challenger tournament will commence on October 30.