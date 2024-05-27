Hours after confirming new relationship, Jannik Sinner cheers on girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya at French Open 2024

Jannik Sinner cheered for his girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya when the Russian player locked horns with France’s Clara Burel in the first round of the French Open 2024. The 22-year-old World No. 2 recently confirmed that he is dating Kalinskaya but refrained from divulging more details about their relationship.

The two also spent time together during on-court practice sessions prior to the clay-court championship. Moreover, Kalinskaya rooted for Sinner during the Italian’s Round 1 match against USA's Christopher Eubanks on Monday.

"I'm with Anna [Kalinskaya], yes, but we keep everything very confidential, you know my confidentiality... I won't say more," Sinner said via Italian news agency ANSA.

"I love the competition" - Jannik Sinner

Sinner had every reason to rejoice after he made his way through to the second round of the French Open men’s singles. The youngster defeated Christopher Eubanks 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 at Court Suzanne-Lenglen in the first round.

Trending

Apart from his goal of winning the tournament, Sinner has other incentives to gain as well. He is within touching distance of toppling Novak Djokovic at the top of the ATP rankings. But instead of focusing on the top spot, Sinner said that he wants to take small steps on his way to scaling the heights.

While speaking to the Roland Garros press, Sinner, who won the Australian Open at the beginning of the year, said that he prefers to stay relaxed as he has age on his side.

“No. Now, honestly, I'm not thinking. I just try to get back where I want to be, as I said, trying to build confidence day by day. Every day for me, every shot I make or in practice session or in a match for me is important at this moment,” Sinner said.

"I'm just looking forward to compete. I mean, I love the competition. We can practice a lot, but without competition, it's not so much fun," he stated.

“I know the scenarios, yes, but it's not about this at the moment. For sure it's a dream, yes, but in another way, I'm very relaxed. If it happens, it's great and I'm very happy. If not, I am very young still. You know, hopefully I can get to that point, and I'm just looking forward to compete again in two days and we'll see how I feel there on court,” he added.

Against Eubanks, Sinner earned five breaks of serve to dominate his American opponent. He also rode his luck after Eubanks failed to convert nine out of 10 break point chances.

Sinner's next match is against the experienced Richard Gasquet. The two players will locks horns in the second round clash on Wednesday, May 29.