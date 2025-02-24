Hours after cryptic message about retirement, hate and death threats, 24-year-old WTA star Destanee Aiava deletes social media account

24-year-old Australian WTA player Destanee Aiava shockingly announced that she would be retiring from tennis, claiming that she has received hateful messages incessantly following her losses. Aiava, who is ranked 155 in singles and 223 in doubles on the WTA Tour, also went on to delete her social media account; the same account she used to make the concerning announcement.

Ad

On Sunday, February 23, Destanee Aiava took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a cryptic message, claiming that she has taken the decision to pull the curtain down on her short-lived tennis career. According to Aiava, she has been on the receiving hate messages and death threats in the aftermath of her losses.

"I’ve made the executive decision to retire due to receiving hate msgs/comments and death threats after every single loss," Aiava wrote.

Ad

Trending

Not long after sharing the post, she proceeded to delete her X account altogether.

Destanee Aiava's concerning announcement before deletion of X (formerly Twitter) account (Source: X/Destanee Aiava)

Aiava has tasted success on multiple occasions on the ITF Women's Circuit, winning nine singles and 13 doubles titles. However, her fortunes on the WTA Tour have not been the same. Her career win-loss record stands at 258-161 in singles and 142-90 in doubles. She reached her peak ranking of World No. 147 in singles back in September 2017.

Ad

Earlier this year, the Australian WTA player had opened up about her mental health struggles.

"I had to reach rock bottom to be where I am now" - Australian WTA player Destanee Aiava

Destanee Aiava at the 2025 Australian Open (Source: Getty)

Aiava made her Grand Slam main draw debut at the 2025 Australian Open after winning all her qualifying matches. In the first round, she registered a 5-7, 7-5, 7-6(5) win against Greet Minnen. In the aftermath of the victory, Aiava spoke up about her mental health struggles in a candid interview with The Age. Back in 2022, Aiava had revealed that she had contemplated suicide, but was saved thanks to the intervention of three strangers.

Ad

"It was a really low time in my life, and it did teach me a lot, and I had to reach rock bottom to be where I am now. I wouldn’t recommend anyone going to rock bottom," Aiava told The Age.

Aiava's 2025 Australian Open campaign came to an end with a second-round loss to WTA veteran Danielle Collins. Throughout the match, the Melbourne crowd did its best to motivate Aiava and demotivate Collins. Ultimately though, it was Collins who had the last laugh as she controversially took multiple swipes at the crowd after sealing the win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback