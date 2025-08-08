  • home icon
  Tennis
  Paula Badosa
  Hours after emotional reflection on failure, Paula Badosa makes shock withdrawal from US Open 2025

Hours after emotional reflection on failure, Paula Badosa makes shock withdrawal from US Open 2025

By Shyam Kamal
Published Aug 08, 2025 19:02 GMT
Paula Badosa makes shock withdrawal from US Open 2025 (Source: Getty)
Paula Badosa makes shock withdrawal from US Open 2025 (Source: Getty)

Paula Badosa has made a shocking withdrawal from the upcoming 2025 US Open, amid the latest bout of health issues affecting the Spaniard. Badosa was last seen in action at Wimbledon, where she lost in the opening round to Katie Boulter.

After the loss at SW19, Badosa had revealed that she was facing an injury crisis, but hoped that things would turn around for her soon.

"These are really challenging times for me but I'm staying hopeful that things will turn around soon and the light at the end of the tunnel will start to shine through," she had said.

However, the former World No. 2, who is suffering from a chronic back injury, was yet to appear on court during the North American Hardcourt Swing. At Flushing Meadows, she was expected to return fully fit again, a hope that has now been vanquished. The news has been reported by various journalists on social media, but an official confirmation from Badosa herself is yet to come.

Interestingly, just hours before the update, Badosa had taken to social media to make a deep reflection on failure, talking about its role in shaping her life and career.

"I wasn’t built by easy days. I was shaped by the moments that broke me, the choices that didn’t go as planned, and the times I fell short of who I wanted to be. My setbacks weren’t signs that I was weak; they were necessary chapters in a story that’s still being written," Paula Badosa wrote on Instagram.
"Failure taught me what success never could. It humbled me. It forced me to look inward, to ask hard questions, to rebuild with more intention and clarity. Every mistake I made sharpened my understanding of who I am and who I’m not. And while I once feared those mistakes, I now see them as some of my greatest teachers," she added.
Paula Badosa, however, did not sound entirely devoid of hope in the post, stating proudly that she had used every moment of failure to rebuild her life again and showing promise in the idea that she could do so once again.

"There were times I thought I’d lost everything, my direction, my confidence, my sense of worth. But looking back, I realize I was only losing what no longer served me. Every loss gave space for growth. Every closed door redirected me toward a better one," Badosa said.
"I’m not proud of every moment in my past, but I am proud of the person those moments created. The human I am today is more resilient, more aware, and more grounded because of everything I’ve survived and learned. I don’t run from failure anymore. I respect it because it’s the reason I stand here… Stronger, wiser, and still becoming," she added.
Badosa had reached the quarterfinals at the US Open last year, making for her best result at the tournament.

Paula Badosa was set to play mixed doubles at the US Open in 2025 with Jack Draper

Day One: The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty
Day One: The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Paula Badosa was in line to play mixed doubles as well at the 2025 US Open. Originally, she had signed up alongside her boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas. However, amid rumors that the pair had broken up, she changed partners to British No. 1 Jack Draper.

Now, it remains to be seen who will replace the pair in the line-up, and whether Jack Draper will retain the spot with a different WTA partner. Should new pairs be under consideration, Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter will be in the running, along with Katerina Siniakova and Marcelo Arevalo - the doubles World No. 1s in WTA and ATP respectively.

