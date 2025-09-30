Hours after handing Emma Raducanu a heartbreak, Jessica Pegula reveals the secret behind beating Brit at China Open

  • home icon
By Krutik Jain
Modified Sep 30, 2025 07:46 GMT
Jessica Pegula has advanced to the next round of the ongoing China Open in Beijing after beating Great Britain's Emma Raducanu in an intense three-set battle at Lotus Court.

Hours after the intense battle on the tennis court, Pegula shared an Instagram story in which she is holding a large cup of bubble tea with a smile. She thanked Chinese tennis player Yuan Yue, writing:

"@yuan__yue saving me with 🍹 this week."
Before this, Jessica Pegula held her own in the second set tiebreak before cruising in the third set to win the match.

Emma Raducanu's heartwrenching loss vs Jessica Pegula

Emma Raducanu, who won the first set 6-3, couldn't make her three match points count in the second-set tiebreak. Two of those match points were on Pegula’s serve, though. Pegula's backhand came good on two match points, and she also capitalized on Raducanu’s unforced error on the third opportunity.

The heartwrenching second set loss in a tie-break proved to be crucial as the match turned on its head. Pegula didn't drop a single game in the third and final set to win it 6-0 and the match.

Raducanu's struggle to close out matches against elite opponents has been consistent throughout this season. Earlier in the Korea Open, also, despite being up 5-2 in the second set, she failed to land a win against Barbora Krejcikova, losing the match 4-6, 7-6(10), 6-1. This was Raducanu's sixth loss in her past seven tiebreaks since June.

Moreover, the defeat against Pegula marked her ninth consecutive defeat against a top-10 opponent. While she has made improvements under new coach Francisco Roig, the setback in Beijing must be heartbreaking for her.

On the other hand, Jessica Pegula will only go ahead confident, knowing she held her own in a pressure situation. She's scheduled to go up against No. 23 Marta Kostyuk in a Round of 16 battle at Diamond Court.

After this event, both Pegula and Raducanu are expected to participate in the Wuhan Open, the final WTA 1000 event of the season. It begins on October 6, 2025. Pegula can use this tournament to solidify her position in the WTA rankings before the WTA Finals.

