Houston 2025 Final: Frances Tiafoe vs Jenson Brooksby where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

Frances Tiafoe and Jenson Brooksby will square off in the final of the 2025 U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships. This will be the third encounter between the two, with Brooksby winning both of their past encounters.

Tiafoe entered the ATP 250 event with a record of not winning more than one match in any of his other tournaments in 2025. The American was seeded second and thus, received a bye to the second round in Houston. He started his run with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Adam Walton before triumphing 7-5, 6-1 over fifth seed Alex Michelsen.

The 27-year-old then faced fourth seed Brandon Nakashima in the semifinals and produced a 6-4, 7-6(3) win to reach the tenth singles final of his career and his first in 2025.

World No. 507 Jenson Brooksby entered the qualifiers of the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships at the back of a 2-4 win-loss record in main-draw fixtures in 2025. He beat top seed Federico Agustin Gomez 3-6, 6-7(5), 6-4 before beating Patrick Maloney 6-4, 6-2 to book his place in the main draw.

Brooksby registered a 6-4, 6-4 win over Taro Daniel before edging out third seed Alejandro Tabilo 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(6) after saving a few match points. The 24-year-old registered another comeback win by beating Aleksandar Kovacevic 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 to book his place in the semifinals.

Here, he faced top seed Tommy Paul and the two played out a thrilling encounter, with Brooksby winning 7-6(5), 3-6, 7-6(6) to reach his fourth ATP singles final and first since 2022.

Victory for Tiafoe will see him win his first ATP singles title since 2023, when he won the BOSS Open in Stuttgart. As for Brooksby, he will clinch his maiden singles title if he comes out on top.

Frances Tiafoe vs Jenson Brooksby match timings

The U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships final between Frances Tiafoe and Jenson Brooksby will be the second and final match on the Stadium Court. The fixture will take place after the men's doubles final.

Match Timing: 3 pm local time.

Date: April 6, 2025

Frances Tiafoe vs Jenson Brooksby streaming details

Viewers in these countries can watch the men's singles final in Houston on the respective channels and sites:

USA: Tennis Channel

Canada: TSN

UK: Sky Sports

About the author Neelabhra Roy Write on tennis but watch as many sports as possible. From the usual suspects cricket and football to Badminton, hockey and even archery at times. Have the odd day when I also watch motorsports, NBA and NFL. Know More