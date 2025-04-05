The U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship has entered the business end in Houston. Day six of the event will feature the semifinal matches in the men's singles competition and the final in the men's doubles contest.

Top seed Tommy Paul has lived up to the expectations so far with a hard-fought win over Cristian Garin in the second round. He then solved the riddle against Colton Smith in the quarterfinal 6-1, 7-6(1). The American is two wins away from winning his first title this year.

Second seed Frances Tiafoe has also been impressive so far. The crowd favorite started his campaign by cruising past Adam Walton and then brushed aside Alex Michelsen in the quarterfinal. Tiafoe defeated the fifth seed, Michelsen, in straight sets, 7-5, 6-1.

Meanwhile, Jenson Brooksby is through to the semifinal on tour for the first time this year. The American humbled the third seed, Alejandro Tabilo, in the second round and then moved past Aleksandar Kovacevic in the quarterfinal 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Completing the final four in Houston will be Brandon Nakashima. The American continued his consistent form on tour by overpowering Christopher Eubanks in the quarterfinal. He outclassed the big-serving Eubanks in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the schedule for Day Six at the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship:

Schedule for Day 6 of U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships 2025

Stadium Court

Starting at 1:00 p.m. local time:

[1] Tommy Paul (USA) vs [Q] Jenson Brooksby (USA)

Followed by

[4] Brandon Nakashima (USA) vs [2] Frances Tiafoe (USA)

Followed by Doubles Final

Not Before 4:00 PM

Federico Agustin Gomez (ARG) / Santiago Gonzalez (MEX) vs Fernando Romboli (BRA) / John-Patrick Smith (AUS)

U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships 2025: Where to Watch

Paul celebrates his win in the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship - Source: Getty

Tennis fans in the USA, UK, Australia, Canada, and India, respectively, can watch Day 6 action at the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship on the following websites and channels:

United States - Tennis Channel

United Kingdom - Sky Sports

Australia - beIN Sports

Canada - TSN+

Starting in 2025, every Stadium Court singles match will be available for streaming on Tennis Channel 2!

US citizens can watch the US Clay action for free on any internet-connected TV through the following platforms:

Samsung TV Plus, YouTube TV, Amazon Prime Video, FuboTV, Fire TV, Roku, Hulu + Live TV, PLEX, LG Channels, Local Now, DirecTV Stream, Philo, TCL, Sling Free Stream, Xumo Play.

U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships 2025: Match Timings

The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, UK, and India for Day 6 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start Time (Afternoon Session) Start Time (Evening Session) USA, Canada April 5, 2025, 1 pm PT / 2 pm ET April 5, 2025, 4.00 pm PT / 5.00 pm ET UK April 5, 2025, 7 pm GM April 6, 2025, 10.00 am GMT India April 5, 2025, 11.30 pm IST April 6, 2025, 2:30 am IST

Who do you think will reach the singles finals? Let us know in the comments.

