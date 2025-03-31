Houston 2025 Schedule: TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details | U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships Day 1, March 31

The American duo of Alex Michelsen and Learner Tien will lead action on Day 1 of the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships. Frances Tiafoe, meanwhile, will also take to court for his doubles encounter.
Michelsen and Tien, who have recently onto the senior Tour, will lock horns in an exciting encounter on Stadium court in the evening. Prior to them, however, Cristian Garin and Alexander Ritschard will open play.
Also scheduled to play on the Stadium Court are Taro Daniel and Jenson Brooksby, while Aleksandar Kovacevic and Tomas Martin Etcheverry will close out play in the final encounter.
Doubles action featuring Tiafoe with partner Michael Mmoh will be played on Court 3, which will also feature Brandon Holt in singles in the last match of the day. As we head closer to action, here's the full Day 1 schedule for the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships.
Schedule for Day 1 of U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships 2025
Stadium
Starting at 2 pm local time: [WC] Cristian Garin vs Alexander Ritschard
Followed by: Taro Daniel vs [Q] Jenson Brooksby
Followed by: [5] Alex Michelsen vs Learner Tien
Followed by: Aleksandar Kovacevic vs [7] Tomas Martin Etcheverry
Court 3
Starting at 2 pm local time: Nicolas Barrientos / Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli vs Rafael Matos / Marcelo Zormann
Followed by: Robert Cash / JJ Tracy vs [4] Rinky Hijikata / Jordan Thompson
Followed by: [1] Robert Galloway / Jackson Withrow vs [WC] Michael Mmoh / Frances Tiafoe
Followed by: Brandon Holt vs [Q] Corentin Denolly
For more information regarding the schedule, check the order of play on the official website.
U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships 2025: Where to Watch
Tennis fans in the USA, UK, Australia, Canada, and India, respectively, can watch Day 1 action in Houston on the following websites and channels:
United States - Tennis Channel
United Kingdom - Sky Sports
Australia - beIN Sports
Canada - TSN+
U.S. Men's Clay Court Championshoips 2025: Match Timings
The stadium will feature four singles opening-round matches, which are scheduled to begin at 2 pm local time. There will be no break and all the encounters will be played in a single session. The three doubles matches and a singles encounter on Court 3 will also begin at 2 om local time.