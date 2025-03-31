  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Houston 2025 Schedule: TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details | U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships Day 1, March 31

Houston 2025 Schedule: TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details | U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships Day 1, March 31

By Vedant Chandel
Modified Mar 31, 2025 10:54 GMT
Frances Tiafoe will be in action in doubles. (Source: Getty)
Frances Tiafoe will be in action in doubles. (Source: Getty)

The American duo of Alex Michelsen and Learner Tien will lead action on Day 1 of the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships. Frances Tiafoe, meanwhile, will also take to court for his doubles encounter.

Ad

Michelsen and Tien, who have recently onto the senior Tour, will lock horns in an exciting encounter on Stadium court in the evening. Prior to them, however, Cristian Garin and Alexander Ritschard will open play.

Also scheduled to play on the Stadium Court are Taro Daniel and Jenson Brooksby, while Aleksandar Kovacevic and Tomas Martin Etcheverry will close out play in the final encounter.

Doubles action featuring Tiafoe with partner Michael Mmoh will be played on Court 3, which will also feature Brandon Holt in singles in the last match of the day. As we head closer to action, here's the full Day 1 schedule for the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Schedule for Day 1 of U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships 2025

Learner Tien is the fifth seed at this year&#039;s tournament. (Source: Getty)
Learner Tien is the fifth seed at this year's tournament. (Source: Getty)

Stadium

Ad

Starting at 2 pm local time: [WC] Cristian Garin vs Alexander Ritschard

Followed by: Taro Daniel vs [Q] Jenson Brooksby

Followed by: [5] Alex Michelsen vs Learner Tien

Followed by: Aleksandar Kovacevic vs [7] Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Court 3

Starting at 2 pm local time: Nicolas Barrientos / Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli vs Rafael Matos / Marcelo Zormann

Followed by: Robert Cash / JJ Tracy vs [4] Rinky Hijikata / Jordan Thompson

Followed by: [1] Robert Galloway / Jackson Withrow vs [WC] Michael Mmoh / Frances Tiafoe

Ad

Followed by: Brandon Holt vs [Q] Corentin Denolly

For more information regarding the schedule, check the order of play on the official website.

U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships 2025: Where to Watch

Cristian Garin has been awarded a main draw wildcard for this year&#039;s tournament. (Source: Getty)
Cristian Garin has been awarded a main draw wildcard for this year's tournament. (Source: Getty)

Tennis fans in the USA, UK, Australia, Canada, and India, respectively, can watch Day 1 action in Houston on the following websites and channels:

Ad

United States - Tennis Channel

United Kingdom - Sky Sports

Australia - beIN Sports

Canada - TSN+

U.S. Men's Clay Court Championshoips 2025: Match Timings

The stadium will feature four singles opening-round matches, which are scheduled to begin at 2 pm local time. There will be no break and all the encounters will be played in a single session. The three doubles matches and a singles encounter on Court 3 will also begin at 2 om local time.

Quick Links

Edited by Neelabhra Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी