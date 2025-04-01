Houston 2025 Schedule: TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details | U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships Day 2, April 1

The second day of the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships in Houston will feature two of the top 10 seeds in singles competition. The event marks the beginning of the clay court season on tour.
Sixth seed Jordan Thompson and eighth seed Kei Nishikori will begin their respective campaigns in the first round. Both players have made a slow start to the season and will be eager to improve.
Big servers Yannick Hanfmann and Michael Mmoh will also grace the stage on Day Two. The duo entered the qualifiers of the Miami Open last month but couldn't secure a place in the main draw.
Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe are the top two seeds in Houston this year followed by Alejandro Tabilo and Brandon Nakashima. Tiafoe has reached back-to-back finals in the last two years, winning in 2023 and losing to Ben Shelton in 2024.
On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for Day Two of the U.S. Men's Claycourt Championships in Houston.
Schedule for Day 2 of U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships 2025
Stadium Court
Start at 12:00 PM local time:
Ryan Seggerman (USA) / Patrik Trhac (USA) vs [2] Christian Harrison (USA) / Evan King (USA)
Not Before 2:00 PM
Daniel Elahi Galan (COL) vs Mackenzie McDonald (USA)
[WC] Ethan Quinn (USA) vs [6] Jordan Thompson (AUS)
Night Session - Not Before 6:00 PM
Rinky Hijikata (AUS) vs Christopher Eubanks (USA)
[8] Kei Nishikori (JPN) vs [Q] Mitchell Krueger (USA)
Court 3
Starting at 12:00 PM local time:
Yannick Hanfmann (GER) vs Nicolas Moreno De Alboran (USA)
[WC] Michael Mmoh (USA) vs Adam Walton (AUS)
Not Before 3:00 PM
[Q] Colton Smith (USA) vs James Duckworth (AUS)
Followed By
Mackenzie McDonald (USA) / Alex Michelsen (USA) vs Matthew Christopher Romios (AUS) / Adam Walton (AUS)
N.Sriram Balaji (IND) / Miguel Reyes-Varela (MEX) vs Federico Agustin Gomez (ARG) / Santiago Gonzalez (MEX)
U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships 2025: Where to Watch
Tennis fans in the USA, UK, Australia, Canada, and India, respectively, can watch Day 1 action in Houston on the following websites and channels:
United States - Tennis Channel
United Kingdom - Sky Sports
Australia - beIN Sports
Canada - TSN+
U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships 2025: Match Timings
The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, UK, and India for Day 2 of the tournament are as follows:
Who do you think will reach the singles finals? Let us know in the comments.