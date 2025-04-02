Houston 2025 Schedule: TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details | U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships Day 3, April 2

Day three of the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships in Houston will feature the top seeds in the men's doubles and singles competition. The first match will begin around noon at River Oaks Country Club in Texas.

Top seed Tommy Paul will begin his campaign in the second round against Cristian Garin. The American will enter the event after a mediocre third-round exit in the Miami Open.

Third seed Alejandro Tabilo will also make his second appearance in Houston this year. The Chilean will take on Jenson Brooksby in a tricky encounter in the second round.

The top seeds in the men's doubles event, Robert Galloway and Jackson Withrow, will feature during the afternoon session on Court three. The duo outclassed Frances Tiafoe and Michael Mmoh in the first round 6-3, 6-2.

The action is only starting to heat up in Houston with the top guns entering the fold. Without further ado, let's take a look at the schedule for Day Three.

Schedule for Day 2 of U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships 2025

Paul strikes a pose in the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship - Previews - Source: Getty

Stadium Court

Start at 12:00 PM local time:

[3] Austin Krajicek (USA) / Rajeev Ram (USA) vs Gonzalo Escobar (ECU) / Diego Hidalgo (ECU)

Not Before 2:00 PM

[3] Alejandro Tabilo (CHI) vs [Q] Jenson Brooksby (USA)

[Q] Colton Smith (USA) vs [WC] Ethan Quinn (USA)

Night Session - Not Before 6:00 PM

[1] Tommy Paul (USA) vs [WC] Cristian Garin (CHI)

[Q] Corentin Denolly (FRA) vs Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA)

Court 3

Starting at 2:00 PM local time:

[1] Robert Galloway (USA) / Jackson Withrow (USA) vs Rafael Matos (BRA) / Marcelo Zormann (BRA)

Not Before 3:30 PM

Matthew Christopher Romios (AUS) / Adam Walton (AUS) vs [4] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) / Jordan Thompson (AUS)

Followed By

Fernando Romboli (BRA) / John-Patrick Smith (AUS) vs [WC] Jenson Brooksby (USA) / Learner Tien (USA)

U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships 2025: Where to Watch

Eubanks in action at U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships this year - Source: Getty

Tennis fans in the USA, UK, Australia, Canada, and India, respectively, can watch Day 3 action in Houston on the following websites and channels:

United States - Tennis Channel

United Kingdom - Sky Sports

Australia - beIN Sports

Canada - TSN+

U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships 2025: Match Timings

The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, UK, and India for Day 3 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start Time (Afternoon Session) Start Time (Evening Session) USA, Canada April 2, 2025, 12 pm PT / 1 pm ET April 2, 2025, 6.00 pm PT / 7.00 pm ET UK April 2, 2025, 6 pm GM April 3, 2025, 12.00 am GMT India April 2, 2025, 10.30 pm IST April 3, 2025, 4:30 am IST

