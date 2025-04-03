Houston 2025 Schedule: TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details | U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships Day 4, April 3

The fourth day of main draw action at the 2025 U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships in Houston will have a jam-packed line-up. The seeded players that feature on the line-up include 2023 champion Frances Tiafoe, the in-form Brandon Nakashima, fifth-seede Alex Michelsen and 2011 runner-up Kei Nishikori.
Former World No. 29 Christopher Eubanks will be vying to go deeper in the men's singles draw at the ATP 250 tournament when he takes on eighth-seeded Nishikori in a blockbuster second-round clash on Thursday (April 3). Tiafoe and Michelsen, meanwhile, have relatively easier match-ups as they face Adam Walton and Adrian Mannarino, respectively.
Nakashima, who reached the Round of 16 at Indian Wells and Miami last month, will likely receive stiff resistance from a resurgent Mackenzie McDonald in their second-round encounter. There will be plenty of doubles action at the 2025 edition of the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships, as well, with third-seeded local favorites Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram looking to win their first title at the Texas event.
Without further ado, let's take a look at how Day 4 in Houston will go down:
Schedule for Day 4 of U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships 2025
Stadium Court
Starting at 12:00 pm local time: [3] Austin Krajicek (USA) / Rajeev Ram (USA) vs Federico Agustin Gomez (ARG) / Santiago Gonzalez (MEX)
Not before 2:00 pm: [4] Brandon Nakashima (USA) vs Mackenzie McDonald (USA)
Followed by: [8] Kei Nishikori (JPN) vs Christopher Eubanks (USA)
Not before 6:00 pm: [2] Frances Tiafoe (USA) vs Adam Walton (AUS)
Followed by: [5] Alex Michelsen (USA) vs [LL] Adrian Mannarino (FRA)
Court 3
Starting at 2:00 PM local time: Fernando Romboli (BRA) /John-Patrick Smith (AUS) vs Ryan Seggerman (USA) / Patrik Trhac (USA)
U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships 2025: Where to Watch
Tennis fans in the USA, UK, Australia, Canada, and India, respectively, can catch the Day 3 action in Houston on the following websites and channels:
United States - Tennis Channel
United Kingdom - Sky Sports
Australia - beIN Sports
Canada - TSN+
India - TennisTV
U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships 2025: Match Timings
While the afternoon session on Stadium Court will kick off at 12:00 p.m. local time, the first match on Court 3 will begin at 2:00 p.m. and will be the only match played on the court. The evening session on Stadium Court will commence by 6:00 p.m. local time and will likely go well into the night.