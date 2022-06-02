How 18-year-old Coco Gauff has been handling the pressure of being the sole breadwinner of her family

Teenage tennis sensation Coco Gauff made the semifinals of the 2022 French Open, barely two weeks after graduating and receiving her high school diploma.

The talented youngster has been termed the "next big thing in women's tennis" ever since her win against Venus Williams at the age of 15. Such expectations come with a lot of pressure.

But that is not the only big responsibility on the 18-year-old's shoulders. Coco Gauff has been providing for her family's income for the better part of the last three years after her parents, father Corey and mother Candi Gauff, gave up the restaurants they owned.

They have been quite invested in daughter Coco's tennis career ever since her breakthrough on the WTA tour and her father is also one of her coaches. An unmissable part of following Coco Gauff's tennis career is the support and involvement of Corey and Candi at all times.

Story continues below ad

Does the fact that she is the sole income provider for her family indeed add more pressure on the American teenager? Well, going by her approach to life, which she gave a glimpse of after her quarterfinals victory at the French Open, it seems that Coco Gauff is quite mature at such a young age and is learning to manage her thought process the right way.

"Even last year, I think I was too focused on trying to fulfill other people's expectations. Just enjoy life. No matter how good or bad my career is, I think I’m a great person," Gauff said in her on-court interview after the match against Sloane Stephens.

"That's a message for all the young players out here: Your results, your job, or how much money you make, doesn't define you as a person. Just know that if you love yourself, who cares what anyone else thinks," she expressed.

Story continues below ad

Gauff lives with her parents and two younger brothers, Codey and Cameron.

My dad gives great reactions when I win a point: Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff's father Corey and mother Candi (R)

Coco Gauff's father, Corey, is one of the most animated personalities around every time his daughter is in a match on the court. After her match against Alison Van Uytvanck at the ongoing French Open, Gauff spoke about her parents' reactions during her matches, and how she tends to look up towards them after winning a point just to catch their reactions, especially her dad's.

Story continues below ad

"My mom is there really to tell him when he's going, doing too much. But a lot of times I have learned not to look so much as (A) when I lose a point and more when I win because he does give great reactions when I win a point," she said in a press conference after her second-round match.

Story continues below ad

While she doesn't always like it, Gauff admitted that she herself gets too excited when watching her brother play basketball or baseball.

"I'm the same though. When my brother is playing his basketball or baseball games I like throw my hands up, and as much as I hate when my dad does it, I do it. I know probably my brothers hate it too," the World No. 23 expressed.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far