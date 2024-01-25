"How do Aryna Sabalenka fans not lose their minds"- Tennis fans reacts to Belarusian's thrilling revenge victory over Coco Gauff in Australian Open SF

Aryna Sabalenka took her revenge against Coco Gauff in the 2024 Australian Open semifinal on Thursday, to make it to back-to-back finals.

Yet to drop a set at this year's tournament, the No. 2 seed withstood a resilient Gauff to earn a 7-6 6-4 victory.

Looking to avenge her defeat at the US Open final last summer, Sabalenka came into the match firing winning the first two games. Gauff quickly hit back level, but a series of errors saw Sabalenka race off to a 5-2 lead. Unable to serve out the set at 5-3, the Belarusian lost four games in a row to give Gauff her first lead and the chance to serve for the set at 6-5.

Sabalenka avoided a repeat of the past and a superb game from her down 5-6 saw her force a tie-breaker. A brutal display of force and precision saw her take the breaker and the early advantage.

A clinical display in the second set saw her serve her way into a second straight Australian Open final, becoming the first woman since Serena Williams in 2016 and 2017 to reach successive finals in Melbourne.

The tennis world reacted to Sabalenka's victory, with particular praise reserved for her impeccable ball-striking.

Sportswriter Ben Rothenberg simply couldn't fathom her power, even going to the extent of calling her one of the best "ballbashers" ever.

"I don't think there's ever been a ballbasher quite as ballbashing as Aryna Sabalenka in the top flights of tennis, and I mean that as a compliment. All power, all the time. There's beauty in that commitment to swinging with abandon, always," he wrote.

Tennis journalist Jose Morgado described the win as a "statement" from Sabalenka.

"Defending champ and World #2 Aryna Sabalenka avenges the US Open final and beats #4 Coco Gauff 7-6(2), 6-4 to reach back to back #AusOpen finals. - 3rd Grand Slam final, all in the last five Slams Statement," he wrote.

With the fierce ball-striking on display, this fan suggested that women's tennis is miles better than men's tennis.

"Women's tennis is so much better than men's tennis it's actually crazy," the fan wrote.

Here are a few more of the best reactions to Aryna Sabalenka's victory:

Aryna Sabalenka pays tribute to healthy rivalry with Coco Gauff

Aryna Sabalenka embraces Coco Gauff after her Semi Final singles victory at the 2024 Australian Open - Getty Images

Speaking to Jelena Dokic on-court after her win against Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka paid tribute to the healthy rivalry between her and Coco Gauff.

Describing the American teen as an incredible player, Sabalenka also conceded that every encounter against her has been 'enjoyable'.

"Yea I really do. I really enjoy playing her, like win or lose, anyway it's great matches," Sabalenka said.

"I really hope that in the future we are going to play many more finals, and I mean hopefully I am going to win all of them," Sabalenka concluded.