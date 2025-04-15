How Aryna Sabalenka reached the QF in Stuttgart 2025 without playing a single match until Saturday

Aryna Sabalenka is through to the quarterfinals in Stuttgart without having played a match in the tournament. What's even more remarkable is the fact that she does not even have an encounter lined up until Saturday (April 19).

In essence, the top seed will find herself in the last-eight without having had to take court over the near entirety of the tournament's first week. Here, we take a look at what transpired in Stuttgart to take Sabalenka through to the quarterfinals.

For starters, the top seeds at WTA 500 events are awarded byes in their opening-round encounters. Sabalenka, being the World No. 1, was never expected to play in the opening round of the tournament. When the draw was announced, the top seed found herself staring at the prospect of playing either Anastasia Potapova or Clara Tauson in the second round. Potapova went on to win the encounter in a marathon, coming through 2-6, 7-6(3), 6-3.

Potapova, however, has since announced her withdrawal from the tournament. While no official reasoning is yet available, physical exhaustion after having played such a demanding opening match may have played a role in her decision.

Following her opponent's withdrawal, Sabalenka found herself in the quarterfinals without having to play anyone in the second round. Notably, if a player withdraws from a tournament in the opening round (or the second round in case of the top seeds), they are replaced by a lucky loser from the qualification rounds. There is, however, no such provision for a withdrawal that comes after a player has won a round.

Traditionally, Sabalenka and other quarterfinalists would have played their last-eight encounter at the beginning of the weekend, but local laws in Stuttgart disallow sporting events on Good Friday, which as it turns out, falls this week on April 18. Thus, Sabalenka will not be taking to the court until at least Saturday.

Aryna Sabalenka faces Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff test at Stuttgart

Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula and Eva Lys at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. (Source: Getty)

Aryna Sabalenka has never lifted the title in Stuttgart. She has reached the final of the tournament on three occasions and has ended up losing all three times. She last reached the final in 2023 when she lost to Iga Swiatek in straight sets.

This year, the top seed will be gunning to go one better. She, however, faces a tough ask against the likes of former champion Swiatek and Coco Gauff.

Sabalenka and Gauff have both landed in the top half of the draw and could meet in the semifinals. Swiatek, meanwhile, anchors the bottom half of the draw.

