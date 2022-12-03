"How can you ask for anything more" - Jimmy Connors on Team USA qualifying for the FIFA World Cup knockout stages  

Former World No. 1 Jimmy Connors has expressed delight at his nation qualifying for the knockout stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The US beat Iran by a single goal to ensure their place in the Round of 16, where they will square off against the Netherlands on Saturday.

In a recent conversation on the Advantage Connors podcast, Connors said that watching the US play in any sport was exciting, even though he'd never been a "team guy."

"It was exciting to see. I've never been a team guy. I did not play Davis Cup that much. But watching the US in anything is exciting for me," he stated.

Connors added that you couldn't ask for more from the players.

"To have watched that and to see that they move on to play the Netherlands, you know, how can you ask for anything more?" he said.

"I'm learning, let me be a part of it" - Jimmy Connors on his knowledge of soccer

Connors at the 2012 US Open

Jimmy Connors admitted to not knowing a whole lot about soccer. However, the tennis legend ensured his listeners that he was trying to learn more about the sport.

"I got some stuff, I can't say that anymore, I got some sh*t, you know, on Twitter. 'We like your Jimmy Connors' talk and with Brett (Connors) but we found out he doesn't know anything about soccer,' but I'm learning, you know, let me be a part of it. I'm talking about it. Let me try to learn more," the American said on the Advantage Connors podcast.

True to his character, the eight-time Grand Slam champion had some harsh words for his critics.

"All those who critizised me, that is kind of like the way I think about you about tennis. Watch and learn a little bit more before you open up your trap a little bit," he added.

