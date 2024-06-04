"How can you go on about respect" "Apologize to the umpire" - Fans go berserk as Hubert Hurkacz shares departure note amid French Open controversy

Hubert Hurkacz's controversial clash with the chair umpire at the French Open has been a hot topic lately. Despite his recent respectful departure note, the fans didn't forget the incident and have voiced their anger towards Hurkacz.

Hubert Hurkacz certainly didn’t anticipate a fourth-round exit from the French Open. The Pole lost a fiercely close match to No. 10 seed Grigor Dimitrov, 7-6 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (3), at Court Suzanne Lenglen. However, Dimitrov's upset wasn't the only highlight of the match—Hurkacz’s incident with the chair umpire also drew significant attention and nearly defied belief.

Hurkacz was leading Dimitrov 6-5 in the third set when chair umpire Alison Hughes ruled his forehand out. He believed the shot landed on the line, but the umpire didn't change the decision, leaving him frustrated. His frustration lingered, allowing his Bulgarian opponent to make an emphatic comeback.

Trending

Hurcakz's agony was clear when he requested the supervisor's presence. Two games later, he even approached Dimitrov to suggest switching the chair umpire, an action many found disrespectful.

After he departed from the French Open, the World No. 8 shared a note on X; however, the fans were not happy with his gesture owing to the incident at Court Suzanne Lenglen.

"Highs and lows are part of the journey, as well as the passion and heat, but it’s all love and respect in the end. Grateful for such a fantastic support I felt from match to match. You guys are the best fans in the world! Focused on the future. See you soon!" Hurkacz wrote.

Expand Tweet

Despite Hurkacz's positive remarks, fans couldn't overlook the on-court incident. Reacting to his comments, one fan highlighted the irony of the situation, writing:

"How can you go on about respect when you requested to change umpires right in front of her face ? Do you not see the irony here"

Expand Tweet

"Where was the respect when you were asking for the chair umpire to be removed from your match (she was correct on that call btw) and calling her "that lady"? For future reference, her name is Alison Hughes." Another fan wrote.

"bet you wouldn't have been disrespectful to the umpire if a man was in the chair." A fan chimed in.

Other fans also expressed their anger, making it clear they were unhappy with his behavior towards Alison Hughes.

"maybe you should apologise to the umpire and reflect on your behaviour lol" A fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"an apology to the umpire would be nice." A fan said.

"Pleasantly surprising to see so many posts pointing out his negligence in not publicly apologizing to Hughes." A fan expressed.

Grigor Dimitrov backed Hubert Hurkacz after the incident

2024 Brisbane International: Day 5

During a press conference, Dimitrov acknowledged that people often say harsh things in the heat of the moment. He believed Hurkacz's comments weren't intended maliciously and noted that umpires do their best in challenging situations where close calls are to be made.

"I think the thing is we all can say very difficult things in the heat of a moment. I'm sure whatever he said, it was not meant in a bad way. Also, the umpires, they're trying their best. It's a tricky business out there when the ball gets so close to the line," Dimitrov said [7:09].

Although Dimitrov has advanced to the French Open quarterfinals, he faces a formidable challenge against Jannik Sinner. At 33, Dimitrov is still seeking his first Grand Slam title and aims to reach the semifinals of the clay court slam.