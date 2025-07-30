How Coco Gauff's Canadian Open 2025 draw has fallen apart after the second round

Coco Gauff weathered a topsy-turvy second-round match at the 2025 Canadian Open against fellow American Danielle Collins on Tuesday (July 29) before coming out on top in three tough sets. The American's draw at the WTA 1000 tournament in Montreal has since opened up a great deal, making her a firm favorite to reach the semifinals.

Arriving for this year's North American hardcourt swing on a two-match losing streak, top-seeded Gauff hit a slew of errors against the World No. 61 Collins with a Round-of-32 spot at the Canadian Open in danger. The mercurial 31-year-old even served for the match at 6-5 in the deciding set.

However, Coco Gauff showed her trademark resilience to push the match to a tiebreaker and eventually eke out a 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(2) victory in nearly three hours. Fortunately for the 21-year-old, all of the other seeded players in her quarter have dropped like flies since then, including seventh-seeded Jasmine Paolini and former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin - two players that have defeated the World No. 2 recently.

Paolini wasted a set lead and a match point in her second-round encounter against Japan's Aoi Ito before eventually exiting the Canadian Open by a scoreline of 6-2, 5-7, 6-7(5). Kenin, on her part, couldn't enjoy the perks of her seeding of 23rd, losing to promising local favorite Victoria Mboko 2-6, 3-6.

The likes of 14th-seeded Diana Schnaider, 12th-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova, 18th-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia, and 28th-seeded Ashlyn Krueger also fell to unheralded players like Marie Bouzkova, Zhu Lin, Suzan Lamens, and Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, respectively. 29th-seeded Olga Danilovic, meanwhile, went out to former World No. 9 Veronika Kudermetova, who will be Coco Gauff's next opponent in the Round of 32.

Against that background, the two-time Major winner can now reach the semifinals of the Canadian Open for the first time in her career without facing a seeded player. She is then projected to face either fourth-seeded Mirra Andreeva or eighth-seeded Emma Navarro in the semifinals.

Provided the American makes it to the title match in Montreal, the highest-ranked players that she can face include second-seeded Iga Swiatek, fourth-seeded Jessica Pegula, fifth-seeded Amanda Anisimova, and sixth-seeded Madison Keys. She will be eager to secure her third-career WTA 1000 triumph this fortnight, having previously won the 2023 Cincinnati Open and the 2024 Beijing Open.

Coco Gauff looking to improve upon her tournament-best result at Canadian Open

Coco Gauff has played at the Canadian Open a total of four times in her career so far since turning pro in 2018. Having been a precocious young talent before announcing herself at the head of the table, the then-teenager reached three consecutive quarterfinals at the 1000-level event in 2021-23. Coincidentally, she fell each of those times to the eventual champion - Camila Giorgi (2021), Simona Halep (2022), and Jessica Pegula (2023).

Gauff was not able to make a dent in the women's singles field in Toronto last year, though, losing to an in-form Diana Schnaider in straight sets in the Round of 32. Needless to say, the reigning French Open champion will be looking to record her career-best result at the hardcourt tournaments by reaching the semifinals in Montreal. Provided the World No. 2 does make it that far, she will be able to boast of a rather elusive feat - reaching at least the semifinals of eight of the 10 WTA 1000 tournaments.

