"How cute, it's as big as him" - Coach Mark Philippoussis' wife takes delight in their son carrying Stefanos Tsitsipas' racquet bag at Canadian Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas' coach Mark Philippoussis' wife recently posted an adorable picture of their son carrying the Greek tennis player's kit to practice on the sidelines of the 2023 Canadian Open.

Tsitsipas had a disappointing end to his Canadian Open campaign after he was defeated by Gael Monfils in the Round of 32. The No. 4 seed was sent packing by the Frenchman who made short work of him with a 6-4, 6-3 scoreline.

The Greek player is still in search of his maiden Grand Slam title and hopes to maximize his stature on the ATP Tour. In an attempt to achieve this goal, Tsitsipas recently rehired Australian coach Mark Philippoussis, having parted ways with him only in May this year.

Tsitsipas initially added the former top-10 player, Philippoussis, to his coaching team in February 2020. Consequently, his partnership with the Aussie coach bore successful results after the 24-year-old reached the final at this season's Australian Open and the 2021 French Open.

In a recent Instagram story, Philippoussis' wife Silvana Lovin shared a snapshot of their son carrying Tsitsipas' tennis kit to his practice session in the ongoing Canadian Open. Lovin also noted how the Greek's tennis bag was almost the size of their son.

"Love on his way to watch Stefanos Tsitsipas. Training session with daddy Mark Philippoussis. How cute is he carrying Stef's racket bag. It's as big as him! Bless," wrote Mark Philippoussis' wife Silvana Lovin.

Mark Philippoussis' wife Silvana Lovin posted an Instagram story for her son

"My biggest dream of all is for us to be World No. 1 together" - Stefanos Tsitsipas on himself & girlfriend Paula Badosa

Stefanos Tsitsipas and his girlfriend Paula Badosa

Stefanos Tsitsipas recently opened up about his ambition for himself and his hopes for girlfriend Paula Badosa. He wants both of them to occupy the World No. 1 spot at the same time in their respective tours.

Badosa's career-best ranking has been World No. 2 on the WTA Tour, whereas Tsitsipas is a former World No. 3 on the ATP Tour.

During a pre-tournament press conference at the Canadian Open, the Greek spoke about fulfilling the desire of both him and Badosa to be the World No. 1s together.

"My biggest dream of all is for us to do it together. To be World No. 1 one day together, I think I can truly say that I have fulfilled my biggest, deepest desire in tennis to not just have done it myself but to have done it with a person who will be there for me for the rest of my life," spoke Stefanos Tsitsipas.