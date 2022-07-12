"How on earth has she broken into the top 10? Literally more sponsorship deals than wins on tour" - Tennis fans bewildered as Emma Raducanu cracks top-10 of latest WTA rankings

Despite an underwhelming year thus far, Emma Raducanu has broken into the top-10 WTA rankings on Monday. The Brit has not had much success since her resounding win at the US Open last year due to a multitude of factors, including injuries.
However, Raducanu became the fifth British player to break into the top-10 of the women's rankings since the introduction of the system. With Wimbledon not carrying any points this year, Karolina Pliskova dropped eight spots in the rankings, allowing Raducanu to enter the top-10.
The Brit lost in the second round of SW19 to Caroline Garcia in straight-sets.
Iga Swiatek continues to be at the summit of the rankings with 8336 points despite her disappointing run at SW19 this year. Maria Sakkari has made up two spots and is the new World No. 3 while Ons Jabeur has done the opposite and fallen from World No. 2 to World No. 5.
Emma Raducanu has 2040 points to defend at this year's US Open after winning the tournament last year. Aside from her debut Major win, she has garnered only 717 points and will need a strong showing from now till the end of the season to cement her place in the top-10 of the women's game.
Some fans were appalled by the fact that Elena Rybakina, the reigning Wimbledon champion, will not gain more points and break into the top-10.
"It really was supposed to be Rybakina but the wta is a joke," one fan wrote.
Emma Raducanu's 2022 thus far
Since her victory at the US Open last year, Emma Raducanu has had a whirlwind 2022 season. The Brit has taken on several sponsorship deals while her performances on the court have suffered.
The newly crowned World No. 10 didn't reach the quarterfinals of a tournament until her run to the semifinals of the Stuttgart Open, where she lost to Iga Swiatek in straight sets. Raducanu has also failed to get past the second round of a Major this year as she has perished in the round-of-64 at every Grand Slam.
With a majority of points to defend at this year's US Open, Emma Raducanu will have to rekindle the form that won her the American hardcourt Major